Social Six Announces The "Top 10 Most Influential Leadership Speakers for 2023"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Online media company, Social Six, announces their selection of the "Top 10 Most Influential Leadership Speakers for 2023". Social Six is one of the largest FaceBook Group Admins in the world, managing over 2500 Groups representing people from countless professions.
According to Social Six Chief Operating Officer, Ricky Shaffren, "We have a unique vantage point as we participate in thousands of online conversations with people from all professional backgrounds. Many of those conversations reflect messages that have been influenced by business coaches, mentors, consultants and speakers. With this knowledge we have compiled a list to spotlight whom we believe to be among the most influential leadership speakers in 2023."
The "Top 10 Most Influential Leadership Speakers for 2023"
1. Jordan Peterson
2. Simon Sinek
3. Robyn Benincasa
4. Malcolm Gladwell
5. Bo Short
6. John Maxwell
7. Molly Fletcher
8. Nick Vujicic
9. Michael Abrashoff
10. Priscilla Shirer
About Social Six: Social Six is a global social media agency focused on localized verticals. We build communities, people, careers, brands, businesses and a life to smile about.
