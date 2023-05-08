Fairfield, CA's, Dental Implant Specialist, Sunrise Dental and Implant Center, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Sunrise Dental and Implant Center serves the Fairfield area with top solutions in pediatric, cosmetic and implant dentistry, making dental care easy and rewarding.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Dental and Implant Center is a modern, state-of-the-art dental center equipped with the latest options in dental technology and innovative treatments. From repairing teeth and preventive care to cutting-edge dental implants and cosmetic procedures, Sunrise Dental and Implant Center is the source for dental excellence. Find Local Doctors has given this prestigious award to the practice as a result of the outstanding patient reviews and five-star ratings they have received across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate reputable dentists and physicians in their area.

Sunrise Dental and Implant Center serves the greater Fairfield, California, community with full-service dentistry to help patients, both young and old, maintain bright smiles and complete oral health. Dr. Dalla and his skilled team of dental professionals deliver excellence in general, restorative and cosmetic dental care. The practice also offers specialized services, such as clear orthodontics and complete implant dentistry. Whether they are fixing a damaged tooth, whitening smiles or placing implant-supported dentures, patients are in good hands at Sunrise Dental and Implant Center. The clinic also makes receiving services convenient with same-day dentistry, emergency care and flexible financing opportunities.

"Our goal is to provide attentive patient care, exceptional dentistry and a stress-free, comfortable environment, so going to the dentist can be something to look forward to," Dr. Devan Dalla.

More about Dr. Devan Dalla:

Dr. Devan Dalla is a graduate of New York University – College of Dentistry and has been in practice since 2008. While at NYU, Dr. Dalla was awarded honors in Implantology as well as the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for demonstrating superior clinical performance in providing comprehensive oral care. Prior to moving to the United States, Dr. Dalla earned a BDS in dental surgery from one of the leading dental schools in India and graduated top of his class. Dr. Dalla has been committed to staying at the forefront of dentistry by participating in regular educational courses and workshops. He is an active member of multiple dental affiliations including the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). He specializes in dental implant procedures.

Sunrise Dental and Implant Center is located at 2750 N. Texas St #360 in Fairfield, CA. For more information, call 707-422-8282 or visit http://www.sunrisedentalimplantcenter.com.

