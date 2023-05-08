Mina Foundation Releases The State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report Showing ZK Will Drive the Next Wave of Dapp Innovation

Mina Foundation releases The State of ZK Report 2023, finding that a majority of respondents see ZK as key to bridging the gap between Web and Web3.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mina Foundation, the public benefit corporation serving the Mina Protocol, releases The State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report.

Mina Foundation surveyed 2,270 individuals in Web3, with 90.2% of developer responses expressing a familiarity with ZK, an increase of 10% since last year's The State of Zero Knowledge 2022 Report. Other key findings from this year include:

86% of respondents are more willing to use a dapp with ZK benefits, such as privacy or scalability

90% of respondents see ZK as essential to bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3

62% of respondents see finance as the industry most in need of ZK, a 20% increase from last year

"The purpose of this report is to better understand industry perspectives surrounding ZK," stated Evan Shapiro, CEO of the Mina Foundation and Co-Founder of Mina Protocol. "There is clearly a growing interest in ZK and the benefits it brings to privacy and scalability in Web3. We are excited for this next wave of adoption, especially around dApp innovation."

The 2023 report's findings show that the perception of ZK as a scaling and privacy solution has become that much more mainstream among developers and the general crypto community since 2022, suggesting ZK is poised to play a prominent role in shaping the decentralized applications being developed this year and beyond.

For more insights, read The State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report here.

For media inquiries, please contact Karen Hepp at (310) 260-7901 or Karen(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.

About Mina Foundation

The Mina Foundation is a public benefit corporation serving the Mina Protocol, the world's lightest blockchain. The Foundation supports the protocol and its community by issuing grants to third parties that make significant contributions and by maintaining & managing community and network health. Board members include former Executive Director at ZCash Foundation Josh Cincinnati, Harvard Business School Finance Professor and Coinbase Advisory board member Marco Di Maggio, former Crypto Engineering Lead at Twitter Tess Rinearson, Mina Foundation General Counsel Joon Kim, and Mina Foundation CEO Evan Shapiro.

About Mina

Mina is the world's lightest blockchain, powered by participants. Rather than apply brute computing force, Mina uses advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to design an entire blockchain that is about 22kb, the size of a couple of tweets. It is the first layer-1 to enable efficient implementation and easy programmability of zero knowledge smart contracts (zkApps). With its unique privacy features and ability to connect to any website, Mina is building a private gateway between the real world and crypto—and the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Mina Foundation is a public benefit corporation serving the Mina Protocol.

Media Contact

Karen Hepp, Melrose PR, 310-260-7901, karen@melrosepr.com

SOURCE Mina Foundation