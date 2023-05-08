Dirt Road Radio: A New Voice for Rural Communities
Dirt Road Radio, a new streaming radio station dedicated to serving rural America, will launch its broadcast on June 15, 2023.
At its heart, Dirt Road Radio is about bringing people together."ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirt Road Radio, a new streaming radio station dedicated to showcasing rural life in America, will launch its broadcast on June 15, 2023.
— Chris Burgess
"We seek to tell a better story about rural life in America by connecting and serving rural communities through storytelling, music, arts and culture, news and opinion and good, honest conversation," said Station Manager Dan Schaefer. "We are out to change the equation in rural America by broadcasting content from rural America by rural Americans." Due to the expanding availability of broadband Internet in rural areas, Dirt Road Radio sees an opportunity to deliver more wide-ranging content to rural listeners without the high costs of licensing and purchasing traditional radio stations.
“Dirt Road Radio aims to change the game in the radio field by offering an alternative to the dominant form of news and talk radio, to reveal a wider horizon and a broader range of voices and perspectives," said Chris Burgess, the station's content manager. "At its heart, Dirt Road Radio is about bringing people together."
Dirt Road Radio is led by a team of podcasters, artists, pundits, musicians, storytellers and others, and is run by members from states all over the heartland. It will begin broadcasting in June, where its signal can be tuned in through cell phones, smart speakers and any other device with access to the Internet, including through LTE/5G wireless. Because it is audio-only, virtually anyone within reach of a cell tower will be able to tune in just as easily as any AM radio.
Incorporated as a Missouri LLC, Dirt Road Radio is a for-profit broadcasting service. More information on DRR can be found on its website at dirtroadradio.com, or by contacting the Promotions Manager, Tim Ely, at 314-339-6553.
