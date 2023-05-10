THE BOOTLEGGERS MUSIC GROUP Nominated for a 2023 Josie Music Award

The 2023 Josie Music Awards - The Bootleggers Music Group

The Bootleggers Music Group is pleased to announce that they have been nominated for this year’s Josie Music Awards in the category of Music Business/Organization of the year. With over 50,000 nominations in all categories “It is very humbling to know that we have been selected to go to Nashville in October” stated Paul E Jones, CEO of The Bootleggers Music Group. “After spending almost 2 years straight in the studio writing and cutting tracks, it makes me realize just how powerful GOD is”, Jones continued.

The Bootleggers Music Group is dedicated to producing the very best music that we can which exudes LOVE and with the hope that the world will somehow come together and heal.

The Josie Music Awards is the largest music award show in the independent music industry, which brings in thousands from around the globe yearly to celebrate as a privately owned, licensed company without attaching the event to other events in the music industry. The Josie Music Awards is the ultimate recognition for talents in the independent music industry and remains laser focused on the music aspect of the entertainment world.

“Producing Music in Multi-Genre and Multi Language is important to our organization so that we may reach as many people as we can all over the world” according to Jones. You can listen to the music of The Bootleggers Music Group on all streaming services; however, we encourage people to go to their website at www.BootleggersMusicGroup.com or Spotify. You can also download their APP by visiting the website.

Some of their releases are: “The Light” (R&B) by Pastor Bob Neal, “Part 5 – Death” (Classical) by Paul E Jones and Dennis Palitang, “Save My Soul” (Blues/Americana) by Paul E Jones/Ulrich Ellison, “J.E.S.U.S” (Blues/Christian) by Paul E Jones and “Jesus is to be Praised” by Paul E Jones/Wayne Maxwell (Christian) which was released in 7 Languages

ABOUT The Bootleggers Music Group

The Bootleggers Music Group is a collection of individuals from across 7 continents who continue to magnetize listeners with their music. The seeds of the group were planted in 2020, when The Bootleggers Music Group CEO, Paul E Jones, found himself and his business deemed “non-essential.” However, rather than wallow in darkness forever, he was inspired by a visit from his lifelong friend Wayne Maxwell, who suggested he turn to music and God for healing. It was a meaningful turning point in Paul’s life, as he went on to write/co-write and produce nearly 100 songs over the next 2 years.

Producing something for everyone, no matter what their faith or belief, The Bootleggers Music Group’s lineup soon expanded to include not just fellow musicians, but producers, writers, and composers from all over the world.

Inquires/Contact:

The Bootleggers Music Group LLC

Paul E. Jones (CEO/President)

3847 Race Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45211

513.407.4807

bootleggersmusicgroup@gmail.com

Rapping Pastor Bob Neal of The Bootleggers Music Group