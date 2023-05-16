CapFiX Launches Charitable Giving Model & Expands Product Range under Healthcare PPE & Agricommodity

Capfix is a global commodity trading company that specializes in connecting international buyers and sellers of Healthcare PPE and agricultural commodities. Their primary markets are China, South America, GCC, Europe and Africa. RJ. Liow, award winning entrepreneur, conference speaker, author of Top 10 Business BestSeller. CapFiX is a Malaysian homegrown company with global mindset and networks

At CapFiX, we are driven by a deep passion to create a more connected and equitable global supply chain that benefits all stakeholders.” — RJ. Liow

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CapFiX, an award-winning global sourcing and procurement services and trading company, today announced the launch of its Charitable Giving Model. As part of this model, CapFiX will donate a portion of its proceeds to support various charity projects in Malaysia, before working on other core operating markets.

In addition, CapFiX is expanding its product range under its Healthcare PPE and Agricommodity business divisions. The Healthcare PPE division offers a comprehensive range of healthcare products and medical equipment to hospitals and healthcare facilities. The company supplies above industry-standard gloves and masks that provide high-quality protection for healthcare personnel. In addition, CapFiX offers a wide variety of medical equipment, including diagnostic tools such as electrocardiograms and pulse oximeters, surgical tables and obstetric tables, as well as sterilization drums and laminar flow cabinets. CapFiX provides specialized equipment for dentistry and other medical fields, including arthroscopy towers, colposcopes, and more.

CapFiX's Agricommodity offering is a diverse range of high-quality products sourced directly from trusted suppliers around the world. The commodities include edible oils such as sunflower oil and canola oil, as well as sugar such as ICUMSA 45 and beet sugar; corn, wheat, and soybean meal for animal feed. CapFiX also supply white corn for human consumption and other commodities based on clients' needs.

"CapFiX is committed to creating a positive impact in the world, and we believe that our Charitable Giving Model is an excellent way to do so," said Mr. RJ Liow, Managing Director of CapFiX. "Through our donations, we hope to make a difference in the lives of those in need, while also providing our customers with the right quality products at competitive prices.".

Liow is a award winning entrepreneur. He has received multiple international awards including awards presented by two Prime Ministers of Malaysia in their respective administration. He is a conference speaker on Marketing Halal, having spoken to thousand in nine countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, China, India and United Arab Emirate. His book, "Marketing Halal: Creating New Economy. New Wealth" is a Top 10 Business BestSeller.

Liow also mentioned that CapFiX has established the CapFiX Global Suppliers Alliance (CGSA), which aims to bring together suppliers from around the world to provide quality products at a competitive price to its customers.

"We are proud to be a Malaysian company that can offer global sourcing and procurement services. With our expanded product range and CGSA network, we can better serve our customers and meet their diverse needs," said Liow, whom is also the Founder & Advisor to Asia Africa Chamber of Commerce, where they facilitate intra Asia, intra Africa and inter Asia and Africa Trade, Industry, Tourism and Investments.

CapFiX encourages other companies to adopt the Charitable Giving Model and hopes to inspire a culture of giving within the business community. For more information about CapFiX and its products and services, please visit http://www.capfixasia.com, and follow Liow at his Linkedin at linkedin.com/in/renjanliow where he shares industry updates and tips in managing an agricommodity business regularly.