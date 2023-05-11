Charles E. Boyk Law Offices Launches 15th Annual Bikes for Kids Giveaway
Charles E. Boyk Law Offices will choose 10 children to receive a free bike in annual contest
We created Bikes for Kids as a way to pay tribute to the great kids in northwest Ohio who overcome challenges and do things for others.”HOLLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles E. Boyk Law Offices has announced the launch of its 15th annual Bikes for Kids Giveaway. The giveaway is designed to promote bicycle safety and recognize exceptional children in the community. This year, the law firm will be giving away 10 free bikes to children in the local community.
— Chuck Boyk, Founder of Charles E. Boyk Law Offices.
Parents, guardians, family, friends and anyone who knows of a deserving child are encouraged to enter the contest by filling out the nomination form and briefly sharing with the firm why the nominated child deserves a bike. Children can be nominated by anyone for any reason, whether that be for creating a positive impact in their community or overcoming adversity. Nominations can be made any time between May 1 and June 25, 2023. Each week following June 15, one winner will be announced.
The Bikes for Kids Giveaway was first launched in 2009 as an opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of local children. Since then, Charles Boyk Law Offices has given away over 140 bikes and educated countless children and their families on the importance of bicycle safety.
"We created Bikes for Kids as a way to pay tribute to the great kids in northwest Ohio who overcome challenges and do things for others," says Chuck Boyk, Founder of Charles E. Boyk Law Offices.
Charles Boyk Law has purchased bikes from Wersell’s, Toledo’s oldest bike shop, every year since hosting this contest. Jill Wersell, owner of Wersell’s Bike Shop, personally custom fits the bikes and provides a helmet for each of the Bikes for Kids winners. “We are always excited to work with Chuck Boyk to give away bikes to some great kids!”
This year, Boyk Law is also partnering with Brightz, a local company that produces LED lighting for Bicycles nationwide. Bikes for Kids winners will also receive Brightz LED lighting products to ride after dark in safety and style.
Video profiles of Bikes for Kids winners will also be featured on WTOL TV and shared on Boyk Law social media.
About Charles E. Boyk Law Offices
Charles Boyk Law is a sophisticated plaintiff injury firm that has successfully represented thousands of injured individuals in Ohio and Michigan, as well as across the United States. Our expert attorneys are committed to fighting for victims of negligence, abuse, and wrongful death arising from civil rights, medical malpractice, elder abuse, sexual assault, personal injury, and product liability.
