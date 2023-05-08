AGF Group celebrates its 75th year serving the construction industry

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - This month marks the 75th anniversary of the AGF Group Inc., a leading family-owned rebar company that has been providing high-quality products and services to the construction industry since 1948, in Canada and 8 other countries. The AGF Group Inc. has established a reputation for excellence and reliability, making it a trusted partner for residential, commercial, institutional, civil engineering and industrial projects.

From its beginnings as a small local business in Montreal, the AGF Group Inc. has quickly grown into a world-class player in the rebar industry, with 26 business units, about 40,000 projects and a team of 2,400 highly skilled professionals. The Samuel-De Champlain Bridge in Montreal, the Ottawa Light Rail Transit, the Whitla Wind Farm in Alberta, the Muskrat Falls Generation Facility or the numerous apartment-towers built over the years are just a few examples of AGF's success.

The company's growth is due in no small part to its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, as well as its boldness for making strategic acquisitions and more recently for its investments on technology to remain at the forefront of its sector.

"We are proud to have reached this significant milestone in our company's history," said Serge Gendron, Eng. FEC - President of AGF Group Inc. "It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our employees, as well as the loyalty and trust of our customers. Just like my father did 75 years ago, we remain committed to build the cities, the roads and the bridges with the same passion while also investing in the future of our industry - with our ESG Program - and our communities, through the AGF Group Foundation.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, AGF Group Inc. is planning a series of events and initiatives with its employees and clients throughout the year.

For more information about AGF Group Inc. and its 75th years of accomplishments, visit 75.groupeagf.com .

About AGF Group Inc.

AGF Group Inc., a Quebec-based family enterprise created in 1948, is a leading provider of rebar, concrete accessories and post-tensioning solutions, serving clients across various sectors, including residential, commercial, institutional, civil engineering and industrial. From technical drawing to installation on site, including the cutting and bending of reinforcing steel, AGF is known for supporting its customers with rigor and professionalism.

