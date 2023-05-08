Joseph Patterson Joins First Farmers as Commercial Relationship Manager

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation FFMH, the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced that Joseph Patterson has joined the bank as a Commercial Relationship Manager.

"We are pleased to announce that Joey Patterson has joined our commercial banking team at First Farmers," stated Mr. Rory Mallard, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. "He brings a wealth of experience in commercial lending in Middle Tennessee and a proven track record in building long-term relationships with his customers. Prior to joining First Farmers, he was recognized with the President's Circle Award from CapStar Bank, his former employer. We are pleased to have Joey on our team to strengthen our support of existing customers and expand our commercial customer base."

Joseph Patterson has over ten years of experience in the financial services industry. He started his banking career at U.S. Bank where he was a Senior Banking Business Specialist. He most recently served as Vice President Commercial Relationship Manager for CapStar Bank in Brentwood and Nashville, TN. Patterson attended the University of Tennessee and is a graduate of Independence University with a major in Business Administration and Management.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of March 31, 2023, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders' equity of approximately $110 million, and administered trust assets of $5.8 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under "Investor Relations."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005474/en/