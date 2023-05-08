HII Expands Advanced Research and Development Support for the Army

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's HII Mission Technologies division was awarded a $94 million contract to provide experimentation, integration and transition program support for the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. The contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science and Technology (S&T) community.



The contract has a five-year period of performance.

HII will provide research, development, test and evaluation to enhance weapon systems, combat systems and sensor capabilities for U.S. Army and Department of Defense mission partners.

"We are honored to continue supporting the Army's mission," said Garry Schwartz, president of Mission Technologies' C5ISR business group. "Providing research, rapid prototyping and solutions development that address technology gaps is critical to enhancing mission capability and maintaining decisive advantage over adversaries."

Work will be performed at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Maryland, and at Mission Technologies' growing operations center in Syracuse, New York.

HII was awarded the original contract on September 26, 2016.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader S&T community.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information please visit:

"This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002."



Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD."

