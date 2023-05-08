CIENCE GO Data Wins the Spring 2023 Category Leader Award from SourceForge

CIENCE garners the esteemed SourceForge 2023 Spring Leader Award for its innovative GO Data sales intelligence tool. Additionally, GO Digital is recognized as a category Leader and GO Show as Top Performer.

CIENCE, the premier lead generation partner for businesses worldwide, has received the Spring 2023 Leader Award by SourceForge, the largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that put them in the top five percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

CIENCE GO Data and GO Digital — key parts of GO Platform's comprehensive suite of sales and marketing intelligence tools — were recognized in this category for the third time in a row, including the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 Leader awards. GO Show was recognized as a Top Performer.

"We are honored to receive the SourceForge Spring Leader Award, which recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team in providing exceptional B2B lead generation and data-driven software for our clients." said Eric Quanstrom, CMO of CIENCE. "This award highlights the positive feedback and satisfaction of our users, and we are committed to continuing to provide innovative solutions that exceed their expectations."

To win the Spring 2023 Leader Award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the excellence that CIENCE delivers to its customers.

"​​It's my pleasure to award the Spring 2023 Leaders on SourceForge," said Logan Abbot, President of SourceForge. "CIENCE has been named a Leader this Spring in the B2B Data and Sales Intelligence categories and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!"

CIENCE GO Digital

CIENCE GO Digital is a demand-side platform (DSP) that allows real-time bidding for online advertising on targeted audiences, including display, video, and audio media. As a unique DSP, it also enables buyers to manage both ad exchange and data exchange accounts.

By combining a rich data set with tracking pixels, GO Digital allows for better sales targeting and increased effectiveness of ad spend. This data is then used to create marketing campaigns that are tailored to potential customer interests, helping businesses reach their intended audience more effectively.

CIENCE GO Data

​​CIENCE GO Data is a massive contact database that provides a wide range of information about prospects and customers, including email, phone, demographic, and firmographic data. With over 200 million campaign-validated B2B records, GO Data gives users access to accurate and up-to-date information necessary for effective prospecting.

Unique among sales intelligence data providers, CIENCE validates more contact records than any current data provider in the market. With GO Data, customers can enjoy the flexibility of fine-grain targeting of contacts by many criteria and access to new matches or updates with a superior level of support from CIENCE's trained experts.

CIENCE GO Show

​​CIENCE GO Show is CallerID for the web. The software is able to track and visually identify website visitors based on their online behavior and history, even if they are anonymous.

This is accomplished through the use of different identifiers such as cookies, email addresses, and device IDs. GO Show triangulates this information to form a comprehensive view of the visitor, allowing you to de-anonymize your web traffic. This approach is compliant with privacy regulations and can provide reverse lookups for lead segmentation and automatic scoring.

CIENCE GO Platform

The CIENCE GO Platform is a combination of data products, sales enablement, and infrastructure tools that enable sales and marketing teams to grow revenues. Its all-in-one sales intelligence platform is built for all aspects of lead generation:



GO Data: Massive prospect database (200M records)

GO Digital: Advertising demand-side platform

GO Show: Website visitor tracking

GO Chat: Easily programmable chatbot and chat client

GO Schedule: Automated meeting scheduling tool

GO Flow: Event data capture and routing

GO Outbound: Outreach campaigns

For businesses looking to optimize their sales and marketing efforts, the CIENCE GO Platform is the ideal solution to drive revenue and growth.

About CIENCE

CIENCE is a data company that offers a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Through highly targeted sales research and multichannel orchestrated outbound campaigns, CIENCE delivers consistent results for over 2,500 companies across more than 250 B2B industries.

CIENCE is a global organization with headquarters in Denver, CO (USA), and offices all over the world. Connect with us online at cience.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

