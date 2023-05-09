2nd Watch Earns Multiple Snowflake Industry Competencies
A Snowflake Elite Services Partner, 2nd Watch has been awarded Competencies for Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Retail and Consumer GoodsSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2nd Watch, the global cloud services company and Snowflake Elite Services Partner, has been awarded competency badges from Snowflake for Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Retail and Consumer Goods. Earning the Competencies demonstrates 2nd Watch’s ability to break down data silos across these industries to deliver exceptional, personalized client experiences with Snowflake.
The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake introduced the Competencies at last year’s Snowflake Summit.
The Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency acknowledges 2nd Watch’s ability to leverage Snowflake’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud to improve patient outcomes and care experiences, optimize care delivery, and accelerate clinical research and time to market.
The Manufacturing Competency underscores 2nd Watch’s expertise in delivering the performance, scalability, and data sharing capabilities needed for supply chain optimization, production quality and efficiency, manufacturing automation, and robotics and IoT initiatives.
The Retail and Consumer Goods Competency highlights how 2nd Watch uses Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud to break down silos across the industry, enabling retailers, manufacturers, distributors, consumer packaged goods vendors, and industry technology providers to drive agility, deliver exceptional, personalize customer experiences, and optimize operations.
2nd Watch and Snowflake have been working together since 2016. 2nd Watch’s team of certified SnowPros help businesses implement modern data solutions using Snowflake, from creating a simple proof of concept to developing an enterprise data warehouse to customized Snowflake training programs. 2nd Watch offerings for Snowflake customers includes:
Planning - 2nd Watch will develop customized strategies to ensure that Snowflake implementations are efficient and effective.
Proofs-of-concept - 2nd Watch experts will help customers evaluate the benefits that Snowflake brings to an organization.
Custom integration - 2nd Watch SnowPros will work with customers to keep their current ETL structure workflows in place through custom Snowflake integration procedures.
SQL conversions - 2nd Watchs’s Snowflake solutions team excels in taking existing business logic and building it in Snowflake’s SQL variation for both performance and maintainability.
Data architecture and data pipeline design - 2nd Watch Snowflake experts will streamline customers’ data pipelines by revamping all layers of the data architecture.
Analytics and BI integration - The 2nd Watch team will help customers utilize Snowflake with cloud and on-premise databases and analytics tools to provide a single source of truth for historical data, predictive results and training data for machine learning models.
Streamlit + Snowpark - 2nd Watch can reduce the friction of building custom data visualization applications in Streamlit when connecting to the Snowflake Data Cloud.
“As a pioneering Snowflake partner and current Snowflake Elite Services Partner, 2nd Watch delivers transformative data strategies for forward-looking companies,” said Fred Bliss, Global CTO of Data Insights at 2nd Watch. “We’re excited to now be able to officially demonstrate our industry-specific Snowflake capabilities as we continue to help clients gain actionable insights that influence and drive business outcomes. With unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of success, 2nd Watch is the trusted advisor for organizations that want to lead their industries through data-driven innovation.”
About 2nd Watch
2nd Watch is a Snowflake Elite Services Partner and AWS Premier Consulting Partner providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas – Cloud Advisory, Cloud Modernization, Data Insights, Cloud Economics, Cloud Security, and Cloud Operations – allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high-performing and robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth, and lower risk. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com.
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
+1 6504831552
email us here