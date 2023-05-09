Walk You To Wealth by Kevin C. Feig is available now
“Finance has always been boring to me but this book was fun to read.” – James Miller
“It’s easy to understand so I was able to learn a lot from this book” – Marcus Nelson
WALK YOU TO WEALTH
“Walk You To Wealth” is an immersive read, which takes you on an adventure of financial discovery. Fueled and assisted by the author’s expert advice, it is a step-by-step guide to financial independence. Inspired by his wife and kids, Kevin C. Feig wrote this book to help people who require financial guidance. In the book, he signifies his love for personal finance, and the painstaking efforts he has undergone to acquire expertise in the subject. Through his academic achievements and professional experience, he aims to share that knowledge to help you build and maintain wealth. Explaining and simplifying intimidating terms of financial jargon, he provides an honest, practical, and actionable roadmap to wealth.
About the Author
Born to a loving middle-class family in Queens, New York, he enjoyed a pleasant childhood. His father worked as a sanitation worker and also owned an Irish pub, while his mother was a homemaker who raised him and his two older brothers. During his early years, he often visited his father’s pub on Sunday mornings to lend him a helping hand.
Although he was fortunate to study at good schools, he never learned much about finance until his later years. He achieved a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Accounting from Fairfield University in 2002, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2003.
After graduating, his first job required him to review the financial statements of companies like Pepsi and Domino Sugar. As he started to explore new opportunities, he interviewed at a financial services company where he worked in risk management for approximately 15 years, after which he joined a cryptocurrency exchange. From there, he founded Walk You To Wealth, a financial planning, coaching, and education company.
During his journey, he has become a Personal Financial Specialist, a Certified Public Accountant, and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, to enhance his knowledge of personal finance. Currently residing in Massachusetts with his wife and two children, he aspires to achieve financial independence by the age of 47.
Freddy Thomas
