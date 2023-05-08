Submit Release
Chang Farm Recalls Mung Bean Sprouts Because of Possible Health Risk

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Chang Farm (located in Whatley, Massachusetts) is recalling certain Mung Bean Sprouts because of possible Listeria monocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes) contamination. All 10-pound bulk bags are being recalled, as well as 12-ounce retail bags with the sell-by date of May 7th, 2023.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Sample analysis by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets' Division of Food Safety and Inspection confirmed Listeria Monocytogenes.

Consumers should not consume the products and should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers should contact their healthcare provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519.

