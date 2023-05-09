Boltpoint Media's Trailblazing "Mad-Science" Approach Shakes Up Marketing for Local Businesses and Nonprofits
Minority-Owned Central Ohio Agency Gains National Media Spotlight with Innovative Techniques and Client Success Stories
Branding isn't rocket science. It's quantum physics.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boltpoint Media, a cutting-edge integrated marketing and creative services agency in central Ohio, has gained attention for its "mad-science" technique to integrated marketing, developed by co-founder Chip Gregory. Co-founder and COO, Essence Marsh, says, "Our signature approach integrates branding, marketing, and advertising strategies to create a cohesive message that drives engagement and builds lasting relationships with your audiences, customers, and communities."
— Chip Gregory
This innovative approach has caught the attention of major business news media outlets such as NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox business news, as well as being spotlighted in the Boston Herald and the Digital Journal. As a result, Boltpoint Media's reputation as a forward-thinking, results-driven agency continues to grow.
Boltpoint Media specializes in helping local businesses, small brands, and nonprofits achieve scalable growth and increased recognition through their unique approach to integrated marketing, which includes Subatomic Branding™, Trilateral Marketing, and Omni-Based Advertising. The eclectic leadership team, headed by Essence Marsh, a black female entrepreneur, and Chip Gregory, a gay integrated marketing expert, empowers them to deliver inventive and non-traditional marketing strategies.
Subatomic Branding™ is a unique approach developed by Boltpoint Media that drills down to the smallest details of a brand experience to create a stronger brand foundation. By identifying and leveraging a company's unique energy field, Subatomic Branding™ helps attract the ideal customer base, repel those who aren't a good match, and set the brand apart from the competition. This innovative approach fuses design, messaging, and strategy at the "subatomic level" to create a stronger brand foundation.
Trilateral Marketing is Boltpoint Media's theatrical and process-based approach that combines digital, live, and cause marketing to deliver dynamic engagement and increased recognition. This approach is designed to help clients stand out in a crowded market and achieve scalable growth. Boltpoint Media's Trilateral Marketing approach creates a personal connection with customers through live marketing, building a relationship that fosters engagement and loyalty. By engaging with the community through cause marketing, Boltpoint Media helps clients build a positive reputation that increases brand loyalty and trust.
Omni-Based Advertising is Boltpoint Media's solution to digital challenges faced by local businesses, small brands, and nonprofits. This approach blends creative content and data-focused strategies to target customers across channels. Boltpoint Media's Omni-Based Advertising combines art and science to deliver tactical and dynamic solutions that make their clients' brands stand out everywhere all at once. The agency's precision targeting ensures that ads reach the right audience, helping clients scale their advertising efforts effectively and reach niche audiences that convert.
Boltpoint Media recently moved its operations to Marion, Ohio, and is now in the final stages of relocating to the Professional Building at 196 S. Main Street, currently undergoing renovation. The agency is wholeheartedly committed to promoting community development and rejuvenation through support for local businesses. Boltpoint Media will maintain an office in Columbus while retaining two studios on both sides of Greater Columbus. Gregory's personal ties to Marion, having grown up here and recently relocated, are reflected in the agency's dedication to the city's progress, as demonstrated through their involvement with local organizations such as the Marion Palace Theatre.
Boltpoint Media recently hosted a marketing workshop for Marion businesses and nonprofits on Thursday, April 27th, at their new home in the Professional Building. Their approach to integrated marketing has led to a partnership with iHeartMedia in Marion, Ohio, opening new possibilities for the agency to offer even more innovative solutions to their clients.
Customer reviews praise Boltpoint Media for its exceptional work in branding, marketing, and advertising, with clients like El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, DRC Industries, All In Cleaning Services, and Love & Life Media experiencing significant growth and success through their partnership with the agency.
As Boltpoint Media continues to make waves in the marketing world with their unique approach, the agency remains committed to its motto: "Fly high with art, drive hard with story, and dive deep into science." With a unique approach and a team of experienced professionals, Boltpoint Media is set to have a lasting impact not only in Central Ohio. but in the national marketing landscape as well.
Chip Grgory
Boltpoint Media Agency, LLC
+1 740-506-3553
chip@boltpointmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram