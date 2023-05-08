Director of a non-profit organization advances further in the Dream Chopper Competition, Aims to Be First Female Winner
NEW MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 -- The 2023 Dream Chopper Competition has entered its semifinal rounds, and one of the top contenders is Jennifer Forlastro, founder, and medical director of Gears in Heaven Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to offering comfort and support to the families of motorsport enthusiasts who have been killed or seriously injured in a vehicle accident. Jennifer's success in the competition could mean not only a custom-built motorcycle, but a powerful symbol of hope and healing for thousands of people across the country. If she wins, she would be the first female winner in the history of the contest.
The Dream Chopper Competition is not just any motorcycle competition. It is a unique opportunity for the contestants to create a custom-built chopper of their design and desires and it would be built by Paul Teutul Sr., the famous Orange County Choppers founder and star of the iconic television show “American Chopper.” Jennifer would design a chopper that serves as a tribute to victims of tragedy from accidents and the families left behind. The motorcycle would be used for all of Gears in Heaven's 501c3 nonprofit fundraising and charity events to raise awareness of the organization and its mission. It would serve as a moving tribute to the victims and their families and a reminder of the importance of staying safe while enjoying the freedom and thrill of the open road.
Jennifer’s journey with Gears in Heaven began after the tragic loss of her son Brandon Lee Forlastro in a motorcycle accident on his 22nd birthday. Brandon was a motorsport enthusiast to the core, he loved everything car, truck, and motorcycle. It was in Brandon’s legacy of doing good for others and a passion for motorsports that the nonprofit was formed. Since then, Forlastro has dedicated herself to promoting road safety and honoring the memories of those who have lost their lives in vehicle accidents. Gears in Heaven offers peer and grief support, sympathy gestures like handwritten cards, memorial attendance, and other resources for families to be able to move forward in their times of devastation.
Jennifer’s success in the Dream Chopper Competition would be a significant milestone, not just for herself but for all women in the motorcycle community. She could be the first female winner in the competition's history, a feat that would inspire and empower women everywhere. Motorcycling is heavily male dominated, and women are often viewed as passengers, something that changing over time as more females grab onto the handlebars and ride.
"This is a monumental moment for our organization," said Jennifer. "We have been working tirelessly to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and to honor those who have lost their lives on the road. Winning the Dream Chopper competition would not only be a personal achievement, but it would also help us further our mission and continue to make a positive impact on the community.”
Jennifer’s success in the Dream Chopper Competition could not only mean a beautiful motorcycle but also provide critical support for Gears in Heaven and Hope for The Warriors. Individuals can vote one time daily for free and can also purchase additional warrior votes that help boost Jennifer in the ranks and a portion of the net proceeds are given to Hope for The Warriors (HOPE), a nonprofit organization that provides resources and services promoting well-being, financial stability, and community connection for post-9/11 service members, veterans, and military families nationwide.
Voters can easily cast their vote for Jennifer by visiting https://dreamchopper.com/2023/jennifer-forlastro or by visiting the social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) of Gears in Heaven and using the links in their profile. Voting for the semifinals ends on Thursday, May 11th, at 9 pm EST, and daily voting is critical to Jennifer's success. The finals begin May 12th and end May 18th.
For more information about Gears in Heaven, please visit their website at www.gearsinheaven.org.
Contact:
Jeffrey Forlastro
Director
Gears in Heaven Inc.
203-744-9452
info@gearsinheaven.org
Jeffrey Forlastro
For more information about Gears in Heaven, please visit their website at www.gearsinheaven.org.
