Wattzilla announces the world’s first UL-listed J3068 3-phase EVSE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wattzilla, a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, has announced the launch of the world's first UL-listed SAE J3068 3-phase EVSE Family, which includes the UNO-3P, Duo-3P, and Quadzilla-3P. These charging solutions are capable of delivering 44 kilowatts 400 VAC 3 phase 63 per phase on each output cord, making them ideal for trucks, buses, underground mining, and other industrial vehicles.
The UNO-3P is a single-port, 63A, 3-phase EVSE, while the Duo-3P is a dual-port, 63A, 3-phase EVSE, and the Quadzilla-3P is a four-port, 63A, 3-phase EVSE. The Duo and Quad-3P can simultaneously provide 63A of power to multiple vehicles, A significant advantage for commercial and public EV charging locations.
In addition, these Wattzilla Three-phase EVSEs are the first available in the US and Canada to be tested and listed by Underwriter Laboratories in compliance with the applicable Underwriter Laboratories, Society of Automotive Engineers, and National Electrical Code safety standards, The most comprehensive safety standard for EVSEs. This means that the UNO-3P, Duo-3P, and Quadzilla-3P are designed for maximum power output, safety, and reliability, In a compact 316 stainless steel type 4X enclosure. These EVSEs are easy to install and use, with a simple plug-and-charge design.
Our top priority is safety, and our UL-listed 3-phase EVSEs reflect this. We are proud to be the first to offer UL-listed 3-phase EVSEs, and we believe that the UNO-3P, Duo-3P, and Quadzilla-3P are designed to meet the needs of commercial and public EV charging locations. These charging solutions will provide a safe and reliable charging experience for EV users.
Wattzilla's EVSEs are designed to deliver the maximum amount of amps allowed under the J3068 standard for the next generation of high-power AC charging. With the UNO-3P, Duo-3P, and Quadzilla-3P, Wattzilla is ushering in a new era of high-power AC charging for electric vehicles, providing a solution for drivers requiring rapid charging and reliable performance.
For further information on Wattzilla's UL-listed J3068 3-phase EVSE family, please contact Wattzilla at 857-389-9893 or Info@wattzilla.com.
