Maltepe Diyetisyen

Dietitian Esra Tanrıkulu Launched Online Diet Service in Maltepe, Istanbul

ISTANBUL, MALTEPE, TURKEY, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esra Tanrıkulu, a licensed dietitian and nutritionist, launched an online diet service in Maltepe, Istanbul. The service offers personalized nutrition plans and advice to help individuals meet their health and wellness goals.

Esra Tanrıkulu is a long-time dietitian and has extensive experience helping people achieve their health and wellness goals. She specializes in weight management, sports nutrition and chronic disease management.

The online diet service offers personalized nutrition plans and recommendations based on each individual's needs. Esra Tanrıkulu works with her clients to create a plan that fits their lifestyle and helps them achieve their goals. It also provides ongoing support and guidance to keep customers on track.

Esra Tanrıkulu is passionate about helping people reach their health and wellness goals. She believes that everyone deserves access to quality nutritional advice and she is excited to be able to offer this service to the people of Istanbul Maltepe.

For more information about Esra Tanrıkulu's online diet service, you can visit maltepediyetisyeni.com