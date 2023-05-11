AxleHire and Shipium Partner to Offer Superior Last-Mile Deliveries for E-commerce Brands
Enabling retailers to see immediate shipping performance boosts
Partnering to combine our technologies gives brands a fighting chance to compete with delivery speeds offered by e-commerce giants like Amazon without sacrificing quality or adding significant costs.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, announced today that it has partnered with Shipium, the enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce retailers, brands, and 3PLs. Together, the two companies can offer e-commerce clients the right combination of speed and accuracy with a focus on a more flexible and scalable final-mile delivery solution. AxleHire integrates with Shipium to provide reliable last-mile delivery in major metros from coast-to-coast.
— AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant
AxleHire’s tech-forward delivery platform supports millions of daily transactions and scales to support seasonal and unplanned capacity surges without surcharges. As a result, shippers who use AxleHire enjoy a 99%+ on-time delivery (OTD) rate.
Shipium uses modern shipping management technology to delight consumers with fast and accurate delivery. Customers turn to Shipium when leveraging a multi-carrier strategy becomes a priority and when legacy technology throttles progress toward implementing desired changes.
Companies that leverage AxleHire and Shipium see immediate performance boosts in their final-mile strategy. When shippers diversify to include AxleHire as an option, they have experienced 15% average reductions in parcel costs and speed gains in time to the doorstep.
“Consumer preferences have solidified in the wake of the pandemic. They want deliveries fast, free, and on time,” said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. “Shippers must turn to innovative new carriers like AxleHire to ensure they delight customers without breaking the bank. We are excited to be the modern and enterprise option for those companies as they look to include AxleHire in their network.”
“We’re excited to partner with Shipium to offer e-commerce merchants an opportunity to combine speed and accuracy in their last-mile delivery experience,” said Adam Bryant, CEO of AxleHire. “Partnering to combine our technologies gives brands a fighting chance to compete with delivery speeds offered by e-commerce giants like Amazon without sacrificing quality or adding significant costs.”
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers' brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to cater to their customers' rising delivery needs and expectations.
For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.
About Shipium
Shipium is the premium enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software.
Learn more at shipium.com.
