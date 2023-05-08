Klaus Imping and Michael Ciatto Reveal Revolutionary Industry Secrets to Successful Digital Transformation in New Book

New Book "Tribal f*cks up digital"

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-authors Klaus Imping and Michael Ciatto are proud to announce the release of their compelling new book, Tribal f*cks up Digital, now directly available via Amazon.

Offered in eBook, hardcover and paperback formats, this cutting edge publication strategically discusses proven solutions and effective tactics designed to help C-suite leaders, senior executives, change managers and supply chain experts discover the blind spots currently sabotaging their digital adoption, revealing practical solutions for stopping the derailment of ineffective business processes.

Knowing over 70% of corporations struggle to achieve their digital transformation objectives, the chapters of this book serve as a guide to pointing out potential areas for failure, helping organizations overcome debilitating tribal elements and accelerating the roadmap to digital transformation success.

As Klaus Imping compellingly shares, “I am passionate about making business process digitalization effective. Let’s jointly fight the pitfalls that sabotage adoption and neutralize change.”

Organizations will not only discover archaic or rogue methodologies as the single root cause of poor digital adoption, they will also learn the industry secrets to maximizing their ROI by executing their digitalization transformation efforts in today’s tech-driven era.

And the big secret? Once tribal elements are fully understood, they can easily be avoided. Get it right or leave it. Anything else is waste.

