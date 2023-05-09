Centier Bank Rolls Out C2 Systems New Customer-Facing Digital Experience

C2 Systems

This new module of the C2 Covalent Loan Origination System provides a seamless process from the customer to the back office for real-time decisions.

We recently rolled out our new bank website and chose C2 Systems’ new digital web app module because it enables us to offer an online option for our consumer loan products, especially our HELOCs.” — John Misiora, senior vice president of Centier Bank