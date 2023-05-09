Lattice Labs Pioneering a Scalable and Eco-Friendly Blockchain Infrastructure
Company revolutionizing industries with lightning-fast transfers, zero fees and next-generation solutionsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lattice Labs, a leader in blockchain technology, is transforming industries by developing a highly scalable and eco-friendly Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure – Lattice Network. As the global cumulative value of digital assets under management surpasses $1.1 trillion, Lattice Labs aims to harness the power of blockchain and facilitate entry and participation in the rapidly evolving Web3 economy by educating conglomerates and brands on how to implement blockchain into their operations.
Lattice Network is a groundbreaking Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that combines scalability, security and interoperability with compatibility with Ethereum VM and other major blockchain networks. Lattice's AI Delegated Proof-of-Vote consensus algorithm (AIDPOV) enables lightning-fast transfers with more than 7,000 transactions per second and zero fees.
Lattice Network offers numerous benefits, including trust and transparency through its decentralized nature, which prevents any single entity from altering data. By storing information across multiple nodes operated by quantum computers, Lattice Network ensures high availability, reliability and tamper-proof security.
The innovative AIDPOV consensus mechanism allows transactions to be processed asynchronously, increasing speed and throughput while removing the need for mining. This results in a more scalable, efficient and eco-friendly solution with a zero-carbon footprint and zero gas fees.
Industries benefiting from Lattice Network's unique infrastructure include digital asset creation, institutional finance, tokenized digital content, tokenized physical assets and real estate, supply chain management, smart healthcare, central bank solutions, and AI & AGI integration.
For enterprises and governments, Lattice Network offers next-generation blockchain services centered around its breakthrough consensus-as-a-service solution. This enables organizations to migrate their digital presence onto a scalable blockchain and utilize Lattice's user-driven tools and full-time development services to embrace the decentralized world and the advantages of blockchain technology.
With Lattice Labs' commitment to innovation and sustainability, the company is set to revolutionize industries and pave the way for a more efficient, transparent and eco-friendly future powered by blockchain technology.
To learn more about Lattice Labs and its Lattice Network, visit latticelabs.io.
