Quartz Inn Hotels presents its new hotel in Mexico

Casa Antares by Quartz Inn Hotels Jose Pablo Ramírez Ceballos | General Manager | Casa Antares by Quartz Inn Hotels Alexander Zawadzki | Co-founder | Quartz Inn Hotels

The rebranded Casa Antares by Quartz Inn Hotels becomes the first hotel of the British brand in Mexico.

LONDON, SEVILLA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The British hotel group, Quartz Inn Hotels, has made its debut in Mexico with the addition of Casa Antares Hotel in Queretaro to its portfolio. This marks the hotel group's first property in a non-European country.

Quartz Inn Hotels is well-known for promoting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry and was founded with the aim of supporting independent European hotels that shared a common vision and commitment to sustainability. Currently, the hotel group has nearly 50 establishments across 12 European countries.

Casa Antares Hotel, now renamed Casa Antares by Quartz Inn Hotels, is located in close proximity to Queretaro Airport, surrounded by nature, and features 15 rooms. The hotel has already implemented various sustainable initiatives, including the use of biodegradable cleaning products, the reuse of greywater, rainwater harvesting, and solar water heaters.

Jose Pablo Ramírez Ceballos, the hotel's General Manager, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Quartz Inn Hotels in Mexico.

"We are pleased to join Quartz Inn Hotels and be part of a group that cares about the environment and sustainable tourism. We want to offer our guests a pleasant experience, but we also want to do our part to protect the planet and promote responsible practices in the tourism industry". – said Ramírez Ceballos

Alexander Zawadzki, Director of Operations and co-founder of Quartz Inn Hotels, expressed his delight in welcoming Casa Antares to the group.

"Their commitment to sustainability is admirable. We are excited to bring our concept to Mexico and promote sustainable practices in independent hotels across the country."

Quartz Inn Hotels plans to expand its franchise network throughout Latin America, with a goal of reaching 200 establishments by 2025. As an innovative initiative, Quartz Inn Hotels' Board of Directors has decided to include all hotels joining the franchise network in 2023 in the company's shareholding. This means that member hotels will have the opportunity to own a percentage of the brand.

The London-based hotel group was founded in 2021 by Ignacio Merino, Lidiia Tkachenko, and Alexander Zawadzki.