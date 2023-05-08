In Time Tec Receives The Economic Times' Future-Ready Organization Award 2023-2024

In Time Tec Receives The Economic Times' Future-Ready Organization Award

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Time Tec takes immense pride to be honored with Economic Times' Future-Ready Organization Award 2023-2024. This award is a testament to our exceptional entrepreneurship, business accomplishments, and significant contributions toward our partners, employees, and the community.

"I'm so proud of what In Time Tec is able to create and achieve on this planet. Living in the moment and creating the future is what we stand for as a company. Getting recognized by The Economic Times as a Future-Ready organization is the validation of what we say we do, and we do what we say!" said Jeet Kumar President & CEO of In Time Tec.

The award was given by ETHRWorld, this is a brand-new digital initiative by The Economic Times. It is a unique blend of learning, networking, and exploring opportunities with industry experts, peers, and decision-makers impacting the dynamic HR landscape in India.

About In Time Tec:

In Time Tec is a software development company that provides a range of IT solutions to businesses across various industries. The company specializes in software development, quality assurance, and cybersecurity. They offer end-to-end software development services, from project planning and requirements analysis to software design, development, testing, and deployment.