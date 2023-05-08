Crave InfoTech Wins SAP Hack2Build Competition with Innovative Sustainability Solution

Crave InfoTech won the SAP Hack2Build competition focused on developing sustainability solutions using the SAP Business Technology Platform.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave InfoTech won the SAP Hack2Build competition focused on developing sustainability solutions using the SAP Business Technology Platform. This event was conducted by SAP Co-Innovation Lab North America for their solution called "Intelligent Ecological Balance Reporting and Analysis" The event saw an impressive number of teams participate, all presenting their innovative solutions to address sustainability challenges. Crave InfoTech extends its congratulations to Mauri Tech and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the 1st and 2nd runners-up, for their remarkable performance. Their innovative solutions were impressive, and Crave InfoTech was honored to have competed alongside them.

The team at Crave InfoTech developed a unique and effective solution built on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) aimed to help organizations achieve sustainable growth by providing real-time visibility and analytics of their ecological balance. The Hack2Build competition provided a platform for the team to showcase their creativity and innovation. Crave InfoTech is grateful to the SAP Co-Innovation Lab North America for organizing this impressive event.

Celebrating the win, Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech, said, "This victory reaffirms Crave InfoTech's commitment to providing innovative solutions that make a positive impact on society and the environment. The team has showcased innovation and creativity in addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time. We remain dedicated to making a positive impact on the world."

He continued, "The team's dedication and innovative spirit have led us to win the SAP Hack2Build competition, showcasing our expertise in developing sustainable solutions. We are proud of our achievements and remain committed to pushing boundaries and making a difference in the world."

Crave InfoTech is dedicated to promoting sustainability in the business world through innovative solutions. The company looks forward to future challenges and continuing to make a difference in the world.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech is a fast-growing global tech company that specializes in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Industry 4.0, Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility enablement. Our expertise lies in delivering efficient Intelligent Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management solutions that can be implemented rapidly.

About

Crave InfoTech is a fast-growing global tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Industry 4.0, Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management solutions.

Crave InfoTech

