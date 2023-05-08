Kyvos is Introducing its New Cloud Analytics Offerings at Tableau Conference 2023
LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos is Introducing its New Cloud Analytics Offerings at Tableau Conference 2023
The company will showcase its new cloud analytics offerings to the analytics leaders at the biggest data event of the year - Tableau Conference 2023.
Kyvos, a leading provider of cloud-native analytics acceleration and semantic layer platform, is about to make a big splash at the most significant data event of the year - the Tableau Conference 2023! Get ready to witness the launch of its innovative cloud analytics solutions that are set to revolutionize the way businesses operate.
Kyvos is on a mission to transform businesses by expanding the scope of analytics with its upgraded semantic layer that organizes, simplifies, and accelerates the consumption of data. The platform synchronizes schemas and eliminates costly and redundant re-work across tools, providing a consistent, standardized, and trusted view of your data. That's not all! Kyvos has also developed Data Mesh, a modern data platform architecture that allows enterprises to merge data products across different departments for richer analysis and better collaboration without any data engineering efforts.
Kyvos is a Groundbreaker sponsor of the Tableau Conference 2023 and will showcase its new cloud analytics offerings at booth #8. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Kyvos' solutions and how they can enable instant analytics on trillions of rows and thousands of dimensions and measures while offering massive cost savings on any cloud data platform or warehouse.
To make the event even more exciting, Kyvos will be hosting a talk session by Leo Duncan, Solutions Architect, Kyvos Insights Inc., titled "Make Tableau 100x Faster, Even on Trillions of Rows," on May 10 at 11 AM. Attendees will gain valuable insights on how to run super-fast queries on any amount of data on Tableau using Kyvos.
But that's not all! Kyvos will also be hosting a raffle at the event, and attendees who visit the booth will stand a chance to win a piece of sports history with original memorabilia like Tom Brady’s autographed football, Shaquille O’Neal’s autographed basketball, and Mike Trout’s autographed baseball.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Tableau Conference 2023 and to showcase how our platform can help Tableau users transform their analytics," said Rajesh Murthy, COO at Kyvos. "Our team is looking forward to meeting with attendees, sharing insights, and offering solutions that can enable businesses to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and stay ahead of the competition."
Kyvos' analytics acceleration platform delivers sub-second response times for billion-scale datasets on any BI or data science tool, democratizing data access cost-effectively while enabling easy governance and a consistent view. To learn more about Kyvos and its analytics acceleration platform, visit its booth at TC 23 or explore the company's website at www.kyvosinsights.com. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the future of analytics!
Nidhi Khatri
Nidhi Khatri
