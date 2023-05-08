ejobsitesoftware.com launches new Job Board Software
eJobSiteSoftware.com has announced the release of their new job board software, designed to provide a solution for job board owners and recruiters alike.NEW YORK, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eJobSiteSoftware.com has announced the release of their new job board software, designed to provide a comprehensive solution for job board owners and recruiters alike. The software offers a range of features and tools that allow users to easily manage job postings, candidate applications, and more.
"eJobSiteSoftware.com is committed to providing job board owners with the tools they need to succeed," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our new software is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and affordable, making it the perfect solution for job board owners of all sizes."
The new self hosted job board software offers a range of features, including job posting management, candidate management, resume parsing, job alerts, and more. Job board owners can also customize the software to meet their specific needs, with the ability to add custom fields, create custom job categories, and more.
The software is also designed to be mobile-friendly, with a responsive design that ensures job seekers can easily access and apply for job postings from their mobile devices. This is particularly important given the increasing number of job seekers who are using mobile devices to search for job opportunities.
"Mobile access is critical for job board owners who want to reach the widest possible audience," said the spokesperson. "Our software is designed to be responsive, ensuring that job seekers can easily access and apply for job postings from any device."
In addition to its features and customization options, eJobSiteSoftware.com's job board software is also designed to be affordable, with a range of pricing plans to suit job board owners of all sizes. It has a fixed pricing of $600 all incl. and no monthly charges. The company offers a free demo of the software, allowing users to try it out before committing to a purchase. It currently has over 350 clients worldwide.
"Affordability is important for job board owners, particularly those who are just starting out," said the spokesperson. "Our software is designed to be accessible and affordable, with a range of pricing plans to suit all budgets."
The new job board software with built in themes and applicant tracking is also designed to be easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that makes it simple to manage job postings, candidate applications, and other tasks. This is particularly important for job board owners who may not have a technical background, as it allows them to focus on growing their business rather than managing complex software.
"Ease of use is a top priority for us," said the spokesperson. "Our software is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that requires no technical expertise."
eJobSiteSoftware.com's new job board software has already received positive feedback from job board owners who have used it to manage their job postings and candidate applications. The company is confident that the software will continue to be a valuable tool for job board owners looking to grow their business and attract more job seekers.
"We're thrilled with the response we've received so far," said the spokesperson. "Our software is designed to make the job of managing a job board easier, and we're excited to see how it will help job board owners succeed in the future."
About eJobSiteSoftware.com
eJobSiteSoftware.com is a leading provider of job board software solutions like job board, recruitment software, interview software, applicant tracking software, offering a range of features and tools designed to help job board owners succeed. The company is committed to providing affordable, user-friendly software that makes it easy to manage job postings, candidate applications, and other tasks.
For more information about eJobSiteSoftware.com's job board software, please visit their website at https://ejobsitesoftware.com.
