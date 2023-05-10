A Smarter City Empowered By Milesight Distance/Level Sensor: EM400 Series for Smart Waste and Smart Parking Management
Milesight is proud to announce the launch of its latest product line, the EM400 series of distance and level measurement sensors.XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Distance and level measurement is critical in many industries and applications, such as municipal management, agriculture, manufacturing, and more. Accurate measurement of distance and level can help optimize production, eliminate waste, and ensure safety. Therefore, choosing the right distance/level measurement sensor is essential to achieve reliable and precise measurements.
Milesight, a leading provider of innovative and reliable IoT solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product line, the EM400 series of distance and level measurement sensors. The EM400 series builds on Milesight's extensive experience in providing high-precision sensors for various industries and applications. The new series of sensors offers unmatched accuracy, reliability, and durability, making it an ideal solution for various distance and level measurement applications.
The EM400 series comprises three different products, EM400-TLD, EM400-MUD, EM400-UDL, each designed to suit specific applications and environments. With the common features of robust build and extended battery life, these products have their specialties.
EM400-TLD LoRaWAN® ToF Laser Distance Sensor: Highly Specialized, Reliable and Durable
-3-in-1 Sensor Specialized for Smart Waste Management
(Fill Level, Device Position, and Combustion)
-High Accuracy and Almost No Blind Spot
-Two Pre-set Modes for Seamless User Experience
-Long-Lasting 10 Years Battery Life
-Rugged and Reliable IP67 Rated Enclosure
-Detection Range: 2 ~ 350 cm
EM400-TLD is a highly specialized product among the EM400 Series, which is designed for small & mini trash bins, boasts a range of powerful features, including the ability to detect overflowing garbage, the status of the garbage bin lid, and trash combustion. With pre-set modes that save users from configuration, EM400-TLD is the ideal solution for smart waste management, providing a long-lasting performance that customers can rely on.
EM400-MUD LoRaWAN® Multifunctional Ultrasonic Distance Sensor: Flexible, Reliable and Durable
-Three Pre-set Modes for Seamless User Experience
(Standard Mode/ Bin Mode/ Parking Lot Mode)
-Ultrasonic Distance Detection with Small Blind Spots
-3-in-1 Sensor For Powerful Performance
(Ultrasonic Distance Sensor, 3-axis Accelerometer and NTC Thermistor)
-Long-Lasting 10 Years Battery Life
-Rugged and Reliable IP67 Rated Enclosure
-Detection Range: 3~450 cm
EM400-MUD is a versatile device among EM400 series, that is equipped with multiple application modes catering to a variety of scenarios such as smart waste management, smart parking and other distance / level measurement applications. EM400-MUD constitutes a powerful solution with its various modes, extended battery life, and robust build, providing a cost-effective and reliable option to enhance efficiency.
EM400-UDL LoRaWAN® Ultrasonic Distance Sensor: Professional, Reliable and Durable
-Non-Contact Distance Measurement
-Great Flexibility with Multiple Versions
-Value-added Temperature and Tilt Monitoring
-Various Professional Applications
-Long-Lasting 10 Years Battery Life
-Rugged and Reliable IP67 Rated Enclosure
-Detection Range: 25-1000 cm (Vary from versions)
EM400-UDL, as the versatile product among EM400 series, offering three versions - Standard, Pro, and Snow Level with varying detection range, resolution, and accuracy, is designed to cater to the demands of professional applications. Equipped with prolonged battery life and a robust IP67-rated enclosure, EM400-UDL is the perfect fit for professional and demanding applications.
Various Applications Fulfilled By EM400 Series
Smart Waste Management
Smart waste management is crucial in today's world, where environmental concerns and resource management are a top priority. Monitoring the fill level of garbage bins, the status of the trash bin lid, and trash combustion can play a significant role in optimizing waste collection and disposal processes. EM400-TLD and EM400-MUD help gain real-time and accurate data which helps reduce waste, conserve resources, and protect the environment, all while saving time and money.
Smart Parking Management
Smart parking management is vital in reducing traffic congestion, improving resource allocation, and enhancing user experience while promoting environmental sustainability by reducing emissions. EM400-MUD offers a powerful solution for managing the increasing demand for parking in urban areas by monitoring parking space occupancy and providing real-time updates through a cloud platform.
Snow Level Measurement
Accurate snow level measurements can help predict and prevent these dangers, ensuring public safety, and also providing valuable data for weather forecasting models. By monitoring snow levels, meteorologists can better predict future snowfall, temperature changes, and precipitation patterns. EM400-UDL helps provide accurate and reliable measurements, optimizing operations and promoting efficiency while ensuring public safety and environmental sustainability.
Common Distance/Level Measurement
Milesight EM400 series can benefit many applications as well, including barn fill level monitoring, sewer water level monitoring, boiler expansion monitoring, tank fill level monitoring, etc.
In summary, Milesight EM400 series, designed to meet the growing demand for high-precision and reliable distance and level measurement solutions, offers numerous benefits across various industries and applications, including improving efficiency, preventing waste, promoting safety, and minimizing environmental impact. Their accuracy, reliability, and versatility make them essential tools for optimizing operations and achieving sustainable growth.
