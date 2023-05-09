The Most Extravagant GemGenève – International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition, Geneva, Switzerland - What to Expect

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. at GemGenève International Gem & Jewellery Show. HK Diamonds at GemGenève International Gem & Jewellery Show.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. are all set to showcase its stunning and exquisite natural diamonds at the upcoming GemGenève International Gem & Jewellery Show.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be dazzled and amazed at the GemGenève exhibition.

This annual event brings together the most extravagant and exclusive jewellery pieces and precious diamonds worldwide, showcasing the finest craftsmanship and creativity in the industry. From rare and exotic diamonds to intricate designs, there is an awe-inspiring collection at a glance. But it is not just about the diamonds and diamond jewellery – get to meet industry experts, attend educational events, and network with other professionals.

The Unmissable Jewellery & Diamond Experience at GemGenève

1). Exquisite Gem & Jewellery:

This year's GemGenève exhibition will feature additional exhibitors, making the already impressive maze of booths even more exciting to explore.

The natural diamond merchants, many of whom will be from India, America, and Europe, will be present at the event, showcasing a wide variety of exquisite diamonds worldwide.

2). Global Connectivity with Diamantaires and Jewelers

The GemGenève exhibition promises to enhance global connectivity in the world of luxury jewellery. With exhibitors and visitors coming from all corners of the world, the event provides a unique opportunity to network and forge new relationships.

The exhibition will feature renowned jewellery brands, designers, and diamond dealers from various countries, offering visitors an insight into the latest trends and developments in the diamond industry worldwide. Through engaging with exhibitors, attendees can connect with professionals from different parts of the world, learn about their experiences, and exchange ideas.

In today's globalized world, GemGenève is an excellent platform for expanding one's network and building lasting relationships that can lead to exciting business opportunities.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this dynamic and connected community at GemGenève.

3). A Lot More Than Just an Exhibition:

GemGenève is not just a simple gem & jewellery exhibition - it is a dynamic platform that brings together the world's finest jewellery designers, craftsmen, natural diamond dealers, and industry professionals to showcase their exceptional work and share their knowledge.

The event offers a unique opportunity to discover the latest trends, exchange ideas, and learn from the best in the business. From workshops and seminars to lectures and discussions, GemGenève provides a space for attendees to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, innovation, and excellence.

4). The Most Renowned Natural Diamond Company in India at GemGenève

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd is one of India's premier natural diamond companies, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and quality natural diamonds. At the upcoming GemGenève exhibition, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. will showcase its latest collections, featuring an exquisite range of natural diamonds and jewellery. Visitors will have the opportunity to see firsthand the exceptional workmanship and creativity that goes into each piece and learn about the latest trends and developments in the industry.

Hari Krishna Exports has built a reputation for delivering exceptional products and services to its customers, and the company's presence at GemGenève is a testament to its commitment to excellence.

Visit the HK Booth at GemGenève International Gem & Jewellery Show

They invite you to join them and explore diamonds like never before as they bring their natural diamonds' beauty and luxury to the exhibition's forefront.

The diamantaires are coming with 9 diamond shapes like Round, Princess, Cushion, Oval, Emerald, Pear, Marquise, Radiant, and Heart shape.

These diamonds will range from 0.18 to 50 plus carat sizes, have a colour scale of D to M, and boast a clarity scale of FL to I3. Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. has a wide inventory of certified and non-certified natural diamonds ready for purchase by diamond jewellery houses.

Sensitivity to Sustainability

1). Diamond Polishing Through Solar Energy -

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. has taken several initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and become more environmentally sustainable. One such initiative is using solar energy to power its diamond polishing operations. The company has installed several solar-powered plants on the roof of its factory that generates enough electricity to power its entire polishing operation.

By using solar energy, the Indian diamantaires have reduced their dependence on non-renewable sources of energy and have significantly reduced their carbon emissions.

2). Diamond Traceability -

According to recent research, consumers in the jewellery industry are increasingly interested in sustainable and environmentally-friendly products. They are also more responsive to public events and sustainability-related industry communication. This highlights the need for the jewellery industry to prioritize sustainability and transparent communication to meet the demands of eco-conscious consumers.

Accordingly, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. is committed to ethical sourcing and responsible mining practices. The company sources its rough diamonds only from reputable suppliers who comply with an authorized scheme.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. has a comprehensive system to track the origin and journey of each diamond it processes, from the rough origins to the final customer sale. Individuals can directly track their purchase and trace it back its origins. This ensures that the diamonds are ethically sourced and processed, enabling the company to provide customers with complete transparency and traceability.



2). Environmental Sustainability Practices at Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. -

The Indian diamantaires Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. not only do they offer an exquisite collection of natural diamonds and jewellery, but they are also committed to social welfare and environmental conservation.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the Hari Krishna Group, which includes the Dholakia Foundation, a philanthropic arm dedicated to supporting society and preserving the environment through charitable and conservation activities.

Under the Dholakia Foundation, numerous initiatives have been taken, such as planting over 2.5 million trees, constructing 111 lakes, and providing irrigation facilities to farmers. The foundation adheres to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns, aligning each of its initiatives to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The foundation's holistic approach to social welfare and environmental conservation is a commendable example of how businesses can prioritize sustainability and social responsibility.

In addition, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. also takes care of its employees by providing them with various benefits such as skill development programs, health and wellness camps, free medi-claim and death insurance policy, and even mass wedding ceremonies. The company is committed to women's empowerment, road safety, and social awareness, further reflecting its corporate social responsibility values.

Therefore, not only can you expect to see an awe-inspiring collection of natural diamonds and jewellery at the GemGenève exhibition, but you can also witness the commitment of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. and the Hari Krishna Group towards social welfare and environmental conservation. Be sure to visit their booth and experience their stunning natural diamonds and their commitment to a sustainable and socially responsible future.



Booth Number: Booth #D42

Date: 11th May - 14th May

Book an appointment prior.