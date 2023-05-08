Sexual Wellness Products Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Maude, Bloomi, Foria
The Latest Released Sexual Wellness Products market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Sexual Wellness Products market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Sexual Wellness Products market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as LifeStyles (Belgium), Church & Dwight (United States), Diamond Products (United States), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Okamoto Industries (Japan), Karex Berhad (Malaysia), Doc Johnson (United States), Tabu Group, Inc. (United States), Dame (United Kingdom), Kama (United Kingdom), MysteryVibe (United States), Maude (United States), Bloomi (Canada), Foria (United States), Champ (United States)
Definition:
Recent years have witnessed a much more openness in the approach towards sex. This is primarily due to the increased exposure to various sex educations, consultation with experts, growing awareness regarding how to have safe sex, and better inclusion of sex-related products in the discussion. The main purpose of sexual wellness products is to provide safe sex and at the same time help to enhance sexual pleasure. It also includes planning of pregnancy and prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Sexual wellness products include vibrators, contraceptives, exotic lingerie & apparels, pregnancy testing products, menstrual cups, and dental dams.
Market Trends:
• Online Stores Have Gained a Significant Traction in the Market
• Introduction of Innovative Condom Designs
Market Drivers:
• Rising Awareness Regarding Sexual Health Items
• Growing Incidence of AIDS/HIV and STDs
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Government Efforts in Some Parts of the World to Increase the Usage of Contraceptives
• Increasing Number of LGBT Population
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Sexual Wellness Products Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Sexual Wellness Products
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: LifeStyles (Belgium), Church & Dwight (United States), Diamond Products (United States), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Okamoto Industries (Japan), Karex Berhad (Malaysia), Doc Johnson (United States), Tabu Group, Inc. (United States), Dame (United Kingdom), Kama (United Kingdom), MysteryVibe (United States), Maude (United States), Bloomi (Canada), Foria (United States), Champ (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Sexual Wellness Products Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Sex Toys, Condom, Contraceptive, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Lubricants, Ointments] in 2023
Global Sexual Wellness Products Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Sexual Wellness Products Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Sexual Wellness Products (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
