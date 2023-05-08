Oracle Fusion Implementation: A to Z of the Best Practices
Oracle Fusion ImplementationGANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oracle Fusion Application Suite is a complete solution to elevate business standards by adopting technology for medium to large-sized organizations. Developed by Oracle, it is a service-enabled software that can work with a single module, a cluster of modules, or the entire suite of modules as required for a business. Although, the license fee may not be suitable for small businesses. It is equipped with the power to integrate all business functions for a small, medium, or large-sized organization to improve overall operations.
Elevating business standards with Oracle Fusion Applications is easy because of the range of areas of a business it can impact. Some of the business areas that can be integrated with Oracle fusion applications are:
Business Process Management (BCM)
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Financial
Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC)
Human Capital Management (HCM)
Procurement
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Once the Oracle Fusion Applications get installed in the on-premise data center of a company, the continuous updates over the cloud every 90 days make them more agile and future-ready for evolving businesses. The cloud computing environment drives the growth, innovation, and efficiency digital businesses demand in this time & era.
Stepwise Implementation of ERP Applications
With promising changes for business organizations, ERP consultants must plan the implementation of the Oracle Fusion Applications after careful consideration. Tailoring ERP solutions for specific business needs takes time for medium-sized businesses and global organizations. However, as a general process, the implementation of ERP solutions is done in 8 stages, listed below for your understanding:
1. As-Is Analysis/ Requirement Gathering/ Discovery Phase- It involves understanding the current processes in detail and gathering information for the required transition.
2. Gap Analysis- An essential step for getting insights into the current process gaps, which further helps plan the right features & module integration. The result of this analysis is to have a To-Be Business Process in place.
3. Configuration/ Design Process- The actual stepwise configuration of a feature, for instance - How business order processing takes place.
4. Demo of CRP (Conference Room Pilot)- This step demonstrates the implementation to the business users like managers and top executives.
5. Training- The ERP consultant gives the business users training on business processes with detailed documentation.
6. Testing instance- Each process needs to be tested on the ERP by business users or managers, followed by the users' confirmation, and then proceeding with the sign-off process.
7. Production Instance- The Go-Live of the final business configuration takes place.
8. Support- Ongoing support is provided to the business user for any issues in the workability or understanding of the new processes.
Methods of Implementing Oracle Fusion Application Modules
Either of the below-mentioned Oracle Fusion Implementation methods can be used, depending on the number of module implementations required:
1. Sequential Method
First, a single module or business process implementation from the Oracle Fusion Applications cloud is done in this method, followed by incrementally adding the other features. For example, starting with the Project Management module, then adding Customer Experience, HR, Financials, GRC, SCM, and so on sequentially. The sequential approach is ideal for businesses looking for a gradual transformation.
2. Parallel Method (Big Bang model)
This method includes implementing multiple modules of Oracle Fusion applications cloud parallelly. For instance, implementing Financial, CRM, HR, SCM, and others all at once. This approach is suitable for businesses migrating their legacy application to Oracle Fusion.
There are some common considerations for businesses to understand for smooth transformation in both these approaches. Therefore, efficient Oracle Fusion Integration planning is a prerequisite for every organization. Large organizations with multiple regions & business processes that require integrating large data sets can consider implementing it in two phases, pilot and subsequent rollouts.
Approach of Implementation
Integrating the front & back-end functions provides quicker access to better processes for the entire business. Global Single Instance (GSI) is an environment that supports the complete Oracle Fusion SaaS cloud applications together. You can use a Functional Setup Manager (FSM) to set up the modules and functionalities based on the business requirements. As a result, each subscription provides one Test (TEST) and one Production (Prod) instance.
The single instance approach is beneficial because of the below -
1. Common data model and objects across modules
2. Faster and easier deployment and maintenance using the common tools
3. Flexible implementation approach that supports parallel and multiphase approaches.
4. Standardization & consolidation of business processes with flexibility for configuration per the global rules.
5. Consistent reporting and analysis across all functional modules.
Multiple instances or multi-pillar implementation can be practiced for implementing the cloud-based modules across a global organization as it comes with challenges. Executing it in phases can therefore prove to be beneficial because of the:-
1. Reduced complexity
2. Incorporation of learned lessons into subsequent rollouts
3. Flexibility in scheduling and financial commitments
4. Reaping cloud benefits earlier
5. Ensuring both business users & consultants possess the bandwidth to integrate the changes.
According to the business requirements, different phases should be planned, alongside considering the financial & other resources required throughout the process. A pilot phase is the first step, followed by planning other rollouts.
Pilot phase:
A pilot implementation on a subsidiary or business unit can establish standards, define shared data, and develop common integration /extensions, which later on can be used for other business elements.
Subsequent Rollouts:-
With most of the elementary tasks already done in the pilot phase, subsequent rollouts take much less time and effort, requiring fewer integration changes. In the case of different System Integrator (SI) selections, pilot implementations need proper documentation for easier sharing & handover.
Conclusion:
Technological advancements are paving the way for highly efficient businesses in the current era. With more business organizations shifting to applications that provide higher efficiency & timely deliveries, Oracle Fusion Application Cloud is in high demand because it offers implementation flexibility based on custom business requirements. Pre-built integrations across modules enable faster configuration and implementations.
Harpalsinh Vala
INTECH Creative Services Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9904477776
harpalsinh.vala@ics-global.in
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram