Fetchie Empowers Shoppers with Innovative Price-Tracker App Launch
Fetchie is a mobile application designed to help online shoppers monitor the prices of their favorite items, creating a personalized shopping experience.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This price tracker app was launched in February 2023 and is now available on iOS and Android, so that anyone can get started for free. Users can add their preferred products to the app by sharing links, and Fetchie will monitor and update the pricing details regularly. This feature helps users make better decisions and predict the best time to purchase. With Fetchie, users can receive alerts when there is a price drop and enjoy a convenient shopping experience by having everything in one place and knowing the best time to buy. The Fetchie team places a high priority on data privacy and ensures that users' digital footprints are not compromised.
Moreover, the latest addition to Fetchie's features is the tag function, which allows users to organize their tracked products into different categories, providing users with a personalized and seamless shopping experience. The app allows users to organize their shopping lists in various ways, depending on their specific needs at different times. For example, users can create lists for weekly grocery shopping or a shopping list to prepare for their next holiday.
With Fetchie, managing your wish list and shopping for the best prices has never been easier. This friendly app can help people save time and make it easier to find the best deals, as users can simply click on a tag and view all the relevant items they've saved. It also suggests other items in the same category, making it easier to discover new products.
To learn more about Fetchie, visit our website.
Fetchie is a cloud-based app that serves as a valuable information source for tracking price changes, finding suggestions and offers. It has been developed by a team of tech experts to provide an ideal shopping experience for bargain hunters. This friendly app has already been well-received by its 260 current users and is recommended for anyone who wants to save time and money while shopping online.
