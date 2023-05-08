Electric Farming : The Advantages and Potential of Agricultural Electric Vehicles

Agricultural Electric Vehicles Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Agricultural Electric Vehicles Market by Drive (2WD, 4WD), by Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead-Acid, Others) and by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" Agricultural electric vehicles are vehicles that use an electric motor to obtain drive as opposed to the conventional internal combustion engine. Agricultural electric vehicles are more productive as compared to their IC engine. Electric farm vehicle uses a series of batteries to generate power and have fewer mechanical parts.

Furthermore, the trend of consolidation of small farms and their acquisition by commercial farm owners is boosting the need for agricultural vehicles and is further expected to boost the sale of agricultural electric vehicles. The electric motors have double the torque and as a result are capable of pulling heavier loads. The 60-HP tractor can conduct the work of the 120 Hp diesel tractor. Electric tractors are cost-effective and thus lower the operational cost of agriculture, maximizing the yield. Rise in awareness about clean, sustainable farming, and advancement in electric vehicle technologies is anticipated to boost the development of high power agricultural vehicles during the forecast period.

However, lithium-ion batteries have several limitations that affect battery performance. The limitations of lithium-ion batteries include issues related to robustness (because they need to prevent overcharging and over discharging), limited power density, and short life (Usually 500-1,000 charge and discharge cycles are required to reduce capacity), and performance will fluctuate with changes in temperature, rigidity and high cost. Compared with graphite-based lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries made with stable lithium metal solid electrolytes can provide up to 10 times the charge capacity. In addition, solid-state batteries provide higher energy density, such as double the energy of the same volume, and a lifetime of up to 10 years.

In addition, hybrid EV has improved the efficiency of agricultural vehicles in terms of fuel as well as government is also supporting the growth of market by providing subsidy and tax benefit on the purchase of agricultural electric vehicles. Companies are spending more on research and development of electric vehicle. For instance, In Nov 2019, CNH Industrial N.V STEYR showcased future farming technology with its STEYR Konzept a hybrid powered concept tractor. Also in March 2020 John deere showcased “Joker” the fully autonomous electric tractor with articulated steering and a tracked single axle. Thus driving the agricultural electric vehicles market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 - John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mitsubishi Fuso, Motivo Engineering, Cummins, Dongfeng, Kubota

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This study presents the analytical depiction of the agricultural electric vehicles along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the agricultural electric vehicles.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the agricultural electric vehicle growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed agricultural electric vehicles analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

