UZBEKISTAN, May 6 - 4 objects of Uzbekistan are included in the list of Ramsar wetlands of international importance

As part of the official visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan to Switzerland, Lake Sudochye was included in the list of Ramsar wetlands of international importance.

The corresponding certificate was presented by the Secretary of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance as a habitat for waterfowl, Musonda Mumba, to the Minister of Natural Resources, Aziz Abduhakimov.

It should be noted that Lake Sudochye has become the 4th object of Uzbekistan included in the Ramsar Convention. Prior to that, Dengizkul was included in 2001, the Arnasay system of lakes in 2008, the Tudakul and Kuymazar reservoirs in 2020.

“Wetlands are of great importance for the conservation of migratory waterfowl species,” said Aziz Abdukhakimov. “These regions absorb carbon dioxide and mitigate the effects of climate change, and also have great potential for the development of eco-tourism.”

In turn, the Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention supported the initiative to develop a strategy for the conservation of Ramsar sites and expressed readiness to support cooperation.

Following the meeting, M. Mumba was invited to three major UN events to be held in Samarkand this year - the 21st meeting of the Committee to Review the Implementation of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the 14th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species wildlife and the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

For information, 24 species of fish, 230 species of birds (118 species of hydrophiles) live on Lake Sudochye, of which 24 species are listed in the Red List (IUCN) and 12 species in the Red Book of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as more than 30 species of mammals (of which 2 species are listed in the Red Book of the Republic of Uzbekistan and 3 species in the Red List).

Lake Sudochye from spring to autumn plays an important role as a place for the mass concentration of waterfowl. During the spring migration season, the number of waterfowl in the lake basins exceeds more than 100 thousand.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan