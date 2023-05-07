Submit Release
Uzbekistan's cooperation with Qatar reaches a new level

UZBEKISTAN, May 7 - On May 7, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The parties discussed dynamic Uzbekistan – Qatar relations, the implementation of joint programs, prospects for intensifying political dialogue, trade and investment, cultural, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda, including the current situation in Afghanistan.

On the same day, a solemn opening ceremony of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Tashkent was held with the participation of representatives of the Governments of the two countries, the diplomatic corps, public and media. 

Speaking at the event, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan underscored that Uzbekistan considers Qatar as an important, reliable and promising partner in the Arab world. He noted that the diplomatic mission of Qatar in our country will open a new page in the history of bilateral relations, contributing to their enrichment in all spheres.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

