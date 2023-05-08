Proclamation – National Water Safety Month – May 2023

WHEREAS, citizens of the Northern Mariana Islands recognize the vital role that swimming and aquatic-related activities relate to good physical and mental health and enhance the quality of life for all people; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of the Northern Mariana Islands understand the essential role that education regarding the topic of Water Safety plays in preventing drownings and recreational water-related injuries; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of the Northern Mariana Islands are aware of the contributions made by the recreational water industry, as represented by the organizations involved in the National Water Safety Month Coalition in developing safe swimming facilities, aquatic programs, home pools and spas, and related activities providing healthy places to recreate, learn and grow, build self-esteem, confidence and sense of self-worth which contributes to the quality of life in our community; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of the Northern Mariana Islands recognize the ongoing efforts and commitments to educate the public on pool and spa safety issues and initiatives by the pool, spa, waterpark, recreation and parks industries; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of the Northern Mariana Islands understand the vital importance of communicating Water Safety rules and programs to families and individuals of all ages, whether owners of private pools, users of public swimming facilities, or visitors to waterparks;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Acting Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 2023 as

NATIONAL WATER SAFETY MONTH

I call upon the people of the Commonwealth to acknowledge the importance of water safety and that prioritizing safety and following proper precautions is essential whether you are swimming, boating, or spending time at the beach. Through this, we can prevent drownings and water-related injuries.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 5th day of May 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Acting Governor

###