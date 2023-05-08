ZilBank.com Introduces Instant Fund Transfer

Transfer funds instantly through Zil digital banking platform

The new facility also allows transferring funds via account numbers, email, phone numbers, or QR codes.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilBank.com account holders can instantly transfer funds between two Zil accounts, the online banking platform announced in a press release. The new facility also allows transferring funds via account numbers, email, phone numbers, or QR codes.

"This is an exciting development for ZilBank.com users," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of ZilBank.com. "The Zil Intra Transfer feature will be handy for our customers, and we promise to bring more innovations in days ahead," he added.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilBank.com, OnlineCheckWriter.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to bringing cutting-edge payment technologies to simplify payments. Zil Money Corp CEO, Sabeer Nelli, recognizes that the common challenge small businesses face is cash shortages and completing payments quickly. Under his leadership, Zil has introduced solutions that smoothen small businesses' credit availability and avoid payment processing delays. Zil Money has also introduced Payroll funding by credit card and pay-by-credit-card facilities, allowing better business credit flow.

"The customers can transfer the funds instantly through Zil digital banking platform without complicated third-party transfers or expensive fees," he added.

Zil Money Corp. allows easy integration with well-known accounting software such as Zoho, Gusto, Sage, QuickBooks, Bill.com, Zapier, etc., enabling customers to complete payments directly from the accounting platforms. Moreover, users can select from various payment methods like ACH/direct deposit, check printing, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, etc.

"We are excited about our customer's feedback on the Zil Intra Transfer feature," he added. "We are confident that our customers will love this new feature."

Zil Bank's virtual card functions like a physical bank card, but it's stored on a user's phone or other devices, reducing fraud risk. In addition, users can create multiple cards and temporarily block and unblock them using the mobile app or web platform, allowing easy expense management.

ZilBank.com's digital Visa Gift Card allows users to effortlessly send gifts to anyone on their contact list via email. The recipient can then use the card to make purchases at any store that accepts gift cards, and it has no restrictions on the number of recipients.

The cloud-based banking platform has also made international payments easier for overseas suppliers and customers. The platform enables users to conduct transactions in multiple currencies and records all transactions, ensuring accurate bank reconciliation by connecting various bank accounts. Non-resident business owners of the US can access a fee-free checking account with ZilBank.com. Business details and a valid passport are the only criteria to open a bank account.

ZilBank.com's Payment Link is a fast, cost-effective, and time-saving way to accept online payments. The user can send customizable links to the payers, making it easy for them to make payments directly to the payee. This option is ideal for businesses and individuals looking for a simple and efficient way to request payments without needing a complicated payment system.

ZilBank.com allows employers to create Employee Expense Cards to manage employee spending easily. Employers can set spending limits on the card and recharge it as necessary or cancel it anytime. Employers can also ensure that the card is used for the intended purpose, providing greater control over their company's finances.

ZilMoney Corp. has established itself as a leader in payment technologies, with its platforms clocking over 650,000 registered users and over $50 billion in processed transactions.

