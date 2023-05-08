3VEREST is taking the Metaverse to new heights

3VEREST Chapter 1 : Khumbu Icefall

New game experience in The Sandbox enables players to scale the world’s highest peak

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This year will see the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. The history-making event was undertaken on May 29, 1953. To commemorate the event, the 3VEREST experience is making it possible for players in The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to virtually climb the world's highest mountain.3VEREST is a breathtaking, gamified and educational adventure that captures and amplifies the experience and thrill of the climb. The virtual experience allows a user to explore the Himalayan mountains while making new friends, learning about its history, gaining a deeper understanding of the Sherpa people and their culture as well as gain critical awareness on the impact of global warming.The 3VEREST journey begins at Everest Base Camp and culminates at the summit. There will be two chapters to discover and unravel. Chapter 1: Khumbu Icefall, will be launched on May 16th this year in time for the Everest climbing season between April to June. Chapter 2 will be launched at a later date.The 3VEREST project is the brainchild of Gillian de Brondeau, a hobbyist climber who approached Smobler , a leading metaverse studio, to undertake the project under The Sandbox’s Game Maker Fund, an initiative that supports game designers in The Sandbox metaverse by funding creators’ projects and publishing their games.“As someone with a deep fascination for the big mountains and the courageous heroes who risk their lives to reach the summit, I wanted to use the metaverse to bring these incredible stories of courage and determination to life, and share them with a global audience.” says de Brondeau.A well-known climber has lent his face and voice to this landmark project. Kenton Cool, a British mountaineer is widely considered one of the greatest climbers of his generation. He has summited Everest 16 times and has guided high-profile clients, celebrities, and royalty to the peak.“I am very excited to collaborate with the 3VEREST project. It will not only be the next chapter in my own love affair with Mount Everest, but will open the mountain to many new communities.” Loretta Chen , Co-Founder and CEO of Smobler shares candidly, “At Smobler, we aim to curate and create meaningful projects as part of our Metaverse for Good initiative. We are honored to have Kenton join us on this journey to experience the grandeur of Mount Everest without leaving their homes. And if you have bad knees as I do, this is as good as it gets!”"The thrill of reaching the top of the world is now accessible through the immersive 3VEREST experience in The Sandbox open metaverse", says Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox. "This project aims to build a community beyond the passion for climbing with strong ambassadors advocating for environmental conservation and supporting local cultures and opportunities.”About SmoblerSmobler is the first The Sandbox certified metaverse agency headquartered in Singapore focused on Web 3 strategy and design, digital collectibles, intellectual property (IP) creation, omni channel integrated marketing and phygital applications. As part of its Metaverse for Good initiative, it recently launched a USD1M ASEAN Metaverse Scholarship Fund in collaboration with Aventis Graduate School as well as the inaugural The Sandbox Academy in Singapore. It also created the first metaverse wedding and counts The Food Bank, Royal Government of Bhutan, Starhub, DBS, Mightyjaxx as its clients amongst others. www.smoblerstudios.com About The SandboxThe Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.For more information on 3VEREST, visit www.3verest.camp or follow @3verest_camp on Twitter.3VEREST video trailer can be found https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bBsZPmzrBk

