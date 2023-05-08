Studiodrop.com Launches V2: A Revolutionary App for High-Quality Image and Video production for Fashion brands worldwide
StudioDrop launches V2. The revolutionary ecommerce photoshoot platform providing cost-effective high-quality apparel image and video production, worldwide.
Our mission is to provide an all-in-one solution for fashion brands to create fantastic-looking, consistent, and expertly shot product media that can quickly and powerfully improve sales”BALI, INDONESIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Studiodrop.com Launches V2: A Revolutionary High-Quality Image and Video production app for Fashion eCommerce brands worldwide
StudioDrop, the innovative ecommerce photoshoot creator platform created by former multiple fashion brand owner Gawain Blizzard, has just launched its latest V2 version. The new improved end-to-end platform is a game-changer for fashion brands. The industry-first service is fully inclusive and at a set rate per product for all in-studio photography and video media production needs.
Having high-quality product photography and video is critical for brands and retailers to drive web traffic, increase conversion rates, and boost sales. However, arranging a photoshoot can be time-consuming and expensive, with separate fees for freelance models, photographers, stylists, makeup artists, and studios. That's where StudioDrop comes in. The platform offers a simple, cost-effective, and easy-to-use solution that provides consistent, high-quality and on-trend ecommerce and catalogue photography and media.
Customers can choose their preferred fashion model, shoot package and select the number of products they need to shoot.
StudioDrop then takes care of the rest - From collecting the product samples from the clients door via DHL to garment preparation, styling, accessories, hair and makeup, to final selects, edits, color correcting, retouching, file naming, and image formatting all in one fully seamless process.
StudioDrop's online platform is designed to work with fashion brands and retailers from all around the world, catering to big online wholesalers, dropshippers and retailers to small start-up boutique fashion brands. The entry-level buy-shoot package start with a minimum booking of only five products and all pricing is at a flat fee per product rate, making it affordable and easy for even the smallest of brands to get professional-quality apparel photography and video.
With state-of-the-art camera and lighting equipment, highly experienced photographers, makeup artists, hair stylists, and large-scale studio production capacity, StudioDrop delivers consistent and high-quality ecommerce and catalogue photography and media that is created to sell fashion apparel.
"Our mission is to provide an all-in-one solution for fashion brands and retailers to create fantastic-looking, consistent, and expertly shot product images and videos that move the needle quickly and powerfully for sales and conversion rates," said Gawain Blizzard, founder of StudioDrop.
For more information about StudioDrop and its services, visit the website at https://studiodrop.com
