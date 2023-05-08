Sowa Agency Reviews: Aidan Sowa Celebrates 5 Star Reviews
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 1, 2023, Sowa Agency CEO Aidan Sowa announced that his public relations agency, based in RI had achieved a five-star review status with all clients in May. Sowa Agency has been delivering high-quality PR services for the past four years, and this accomplishment reflects the team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to staying ahead of the competition by keeping up with the latest PR trends. The positive feedback from clients, such as real estate agent Ricki Manahan, who praised the agency's expertise and availability, contributed to the five-star review status.
Aidan Sowa expressed his pride in the agency's achievement and believed that this milestone was just the beginning of more successes to come. Sowa Agency has also announced its plan to hire new staff in 2023 to meet the growing demand for PR services and to bring more experienced professionals to the team. Aidan Sowa emphasized that the agency is looking for talented individuals passionate about PR and offers competitive salaries and a great working environment.
Sowa Agency is a full-service PR agency specializing in creating PR campaigns that help businesses and organizations build trust, authority, and relationships with their target audiences to increase brand awareness by securing media features. The agency's commitment to providing the best services will continue to drive its success in the future.
Aidan Sowa
Aidan Sowa
