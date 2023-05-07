Submit Release
Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso Celebrate Miami Grand Prix Victories with Ferrari Trento

Three racing champions celebrate victory

Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso on the Miami 2023 F1 Podium

A white, outdoor serving station for sparkling wine

Ferrari Trento Bar at Paddock Club

A circular bar that says Ferrari

Ferrari Trento Bar at F1 Miami Racetrack

There were three Jeroboams sprayed on the podium, 40,000 corks popped, and 270,000 glasses raised to celebrate Formula 1® victories in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the second annual FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 roared to its climactic finish this weekend, Verstappen, Pérez and Alonso showed a record-breaking crowd of fans what success tastes like.

For the second year in a row, Ferrari Trentodoc sparkling wine – the Official Toast of Formula 1® – was the celebratory toast of the Winners’ Circle after the final race on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, Ferrari Trento was also flowing throughout the hospitality areas at the Hard Rock Stadium and at restaurants and pop-up events around town.

Photos are available at this link.

