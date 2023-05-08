Award-Winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Experience Live Performance of L. Ron Hubbard’s Pulp Fiction Story
Live old-time radio theatre-style show at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood, CA, performed for Writers and Illustrators of the Future winners and judges.
[If I Were You] was my favorite one of L. Ron Hubbard’s stories. I loved this show the best of all I have seen over the years!”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the disappearance of radio theatre-style entertainment with the advent of television in the 1950s, the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood, California, has kept radio theatre alive over the last quarter century. And so it was on the evening of April 26, 2023, the award-winning writers and illustrators attended a live radio theatre production of the pulp fiction story “If I Were You” written by L. Ron Hubbard, employing authentic and lifelike sound effects which captivated and immersed everyone into the circus fantasy.
— Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Writers of the Future judge
Ahead of his time, L. Ron Hubbard exposed discrimination and bullying in this telling story published in the February 1940 issue of Five Novels Monthly. The voice of world-renowned cartoon character Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright performed Little Tom Little, a circus midget who undergoes extreme discrimination because he is “different” and not “normal.” Desperate to change his identity and become respected and classed as “normal,” Little Tom Little discovers a book on black magic and learns how to switch bodies. But when he jumps into the body of the greedy and lustful ringmaster, Herman Schmidt, performed by Jim Meskimen (Deadshot, Ultron, and Genie), he discovers switching bodies means he must also take on the personality, sins, debts, and enemies of his new identity. Ultimately, he finds the value in being himself.
The cast in alphabetical order: Neil Angevine (American Crime Story) as Jerry Gordon; Nancy Cartwright as Little Tom Little; Robert F. Daley (Game Night) as Narrator; Keli Daniels (Truth Be Told) as the Professor; Jim Meskimen as Herman Schmidt, Tamra Meskimen (co-founder The Acting Center) as Mrs. Johnson, Taylor Meskimen (Impress Me) as Betty Gordon; and Noel North (Carrie) as Maisy Little.
Writers of the Future judge and Dean of Canadian Science Fiction, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, stated, “This was my favorite one of L. Ron Hubbard’s stories. I loved this show the best of all I have seen over the years!”
Dan Farr, CEO of Salt Lake City Fan X and keynote speaker at the Writers & Illustrators of the Future awards ceremony, exclaimed after the show was over, “That was great!”
Dustin Adams—newly published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39—stated, “The story was really good. I just heard that L. Ron Hubbard’s story was NOT edited for this performance. Wow! I was involved in that story. That shows the skill of his writing. The actors did a great job of bringing the story to life, too.”
The show is available to listen to on the podcast at https://on.soundcloud.com/pNRiA.
Stories from the Golden Age contains 153 tales, all written by L. Ron Hubbard during the 1930s and 1940s—in genres ranging from mystery to thriller, science fiction and fantasy, to adventure and western, using his own and fifteen pen names—widely considered America’s Golden Age of Fiction. The print version of each work includes the pulp fiction artwork that initially accompanied the story in a magazine publication. In addition, each title offers a full-cast, unabridged audio theatrical presentation complete with music and sound effects.
For more information on the Stories from the Golden Age, go to: galaxypress.com/goldenagestories
