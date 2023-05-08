Award-Winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Experience Live Performance of L. Ron Hubbard’s Pulp Fiction Story

The cast of L. Ron Hubbard's "If I Were You" performed at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood (l to r) Keli Daniels, Neil Angevine, Taylor Meskimen, Jim Meskimen, Nancy Cartwright, Noelle North, Tamra Meskimen, and R.F. Daley

Live old-time radio theatre-style show at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood, CA, performed for Writers and Illustrators of the Future winners and judges.

[If I Were You] was my favorite one of L. Ron Hubbard’s stories. I loved this show the best of all I have seen over the years!”
— Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Writers of the Future judge
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the disappearance of radio theatre-style entertainment with the advent of television in the 1950s, the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood, California, has kept radio theatre alive over the last quarter century. And so it was on the evening of April 26, 2023, the award-winning writers and illustrators attended a live radio theatre production of the pulp fiction story “If I Were You” written by L. Ron Hubbard, employing authentic and lifelike sound effects which captivated and immersed everyone into the circus fantasy.

Ahead of his time, L. Ron Hubbard exposed discrimination and bullying in this telling story published in the February 1940 issue of Five Novels Monthly. The voice of world-renowned cartoon character Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright performed Little Tom Little, a circus midget who undergoes extreme discrimination because he is “different” and not “normal.” Desperate to change his identity and become respected and classed as “normal,” Little Tom Little discovers a book on black magic and learns how to switch bodies. But when he jumps into the body of the greedy and lustful ringmaster, Herman Schmidt, performed by Jim Meskimen (Deadshot, Ultron, and Genie), he discovers switching bodies means he must also take on the personality, sins, debts, and enemies of his new identity. Ultimately, he finds the value in being himself.

The cast in alphabetical order: Neil Angevine (American Crime Story) as Jerry Gordon; Nancy Cartwright as Little Tom Little; Robert F. Daley (Game Night) as Narrator; Keli Daniels (Truth Be Told) as the Professor; Jim Meskimen as Herman Schmidt, Tamra Meskimen (co-founder The Acting Center) as Mrs. Johnson, Taylor Meskimen (Impress Me) as Betty Gordon; and Noel North (Carrie) as Maisy Little.

Writers of the Future judge and Dean of Canadian Science Fiction, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, stated, “This was my favorite one of L. Ron Hubbard’s stories. I loved this show the best of all I have seen over the years!”

Dan Farr, CEO of Salt Lake City Fan X and keynote speaker at the Writers & Illustrators of the Future awards ceremony, exclaimed after the show was over, “That was great!”

Dustin Adams—newly published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39—stated, “The story was really good. I just heard that L. Ron Hubbard’s story was NOT edited for this performance. Wow! I was involved in that story. That shows the skill of his writing. The actors did a great job of bringing the story to life, too.”

The show is available to listen to on the podcast at https://on.soundcloud.com/pNRiA.

Stories from the Golden Age contains 153 tales, all written by L. Ron Hubbard during the 1930s and 1940s—in genres ranging from mystery to thriller, science fiction and fantasy, to adventure and western, using his own and fifteen pen names—widely considered America’s Golden Age of Fiction. The print version of each work includes the pulp fiction artwork that initially accompanied the story in a magazine publication. In addition, each title offers a full-cast, unabridged audio theatrical presentation complete with music and sound effects.

For more information on the Stories from the Golden Age, go to: galaxypress.com/goldenagestories

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Award-Winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Experience Live Performance of L. Ron Hubbard’s Pulp Fiction Story

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Award-Winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Experience Live Performance of L. Ron Hubbard’s Pulp Fiction Story
Benjamin Franklin Award for Best Science Fiction & Fantasy: L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future 38
Time Capsule Opened With Predictions by Famous Science Fiction Authors on the Effect of Computers on Education
View All Stories From This Author