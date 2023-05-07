UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in St. Croix County, Wis.

TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the township of Glenwood, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, age 29, with approximately 3 years of law enforcement service, was dispatched for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Leising encountered the driver of the vehicle in a ditch along with another vehicle of individuals that stopped to assist the individual. Deputy Leising requested the individual, Jeremiah D. Johnson, age 34, participate in field sobriety tests before returning to his vehicle. Johnson was evasive to Deputy Leising’s requests and after approximately 8 minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun and shot her. After being struck, Deputy Leising discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area. This incident was captured on body camera.

The occupants of the assisting vehicle immediately began lifesaving measures on Deputy Leising, who was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Additional officers responded and began searching the wooded area near the scene. Approximately an hour after Deputy Leising had been shot, a law enforcement officer observed Johnson, heard a gunshot, and witnessed him collapse to the ground. During the search for Johnson no law enforcement discharged their weapons. A handgun was recovered at the scene where Johnson was located deceased.

There is no threat to the community.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.