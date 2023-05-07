Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins

CANADA, July 5 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, on the margins of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. The leaders noted Canada and New Zealand’s shared history as members of the Commonwealth.

The prime ministers reaffirmed the close friendship and strong collaboration between Canada and New Zealand. They discussed opportunities to further strengthen the relationship through combatting violent extremism and promoting peace and security. They talked about advancing trade that benefits everyone and the importance of reliable supply chains. The prime ministers also spoke about advancing meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The leaders spoke about continuing the fight against climate change. They highlighted the work they’re each doing to advance clean tech and reach net-zero. The leaders also stressed the need for both mitigation and adaptation when it comes to dealing with the impacts of extreme weather events.

Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of New Zealand as a partner and ally in the Indo-Pacific region and on the global stage. The prime ministers discussed the shared challenges of foreign interference that many international partners are facing, and the importance of continuing to work together to combat it.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Hipkins agreed to keep working closely together to address common interests and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.