Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo

CANADA, July 5 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on the margins of the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Sudan and related mediation efforts, and expressed their deep concern with the ongoing violence and its significant humanitarian consequences, which threaten to destabilize the entire region. They called for an immediate ceasefire that is respected by both parties and highlighted that the international community must speak with one voice to encourage a settlement. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated that Canada is supportive of African-led efforts to resolve the conflict.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Akufo-Addo exchanged views on democratic backsliding as well as the rise of instability and efforts to preserve stability in West Africa. The Prime Minister expressed his concern about increasing instability and terrorism in the Sahel. He noted Canada’s commitment to the region and underscored the stability of the Gulf Coast countries as a priority. He commended Ghana’s leadership in addressing peace and security issues in the region.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing reform efforts of international financial institutions. Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada’s support for efforts to reform multilateral development banks to better address the needs of emerging and developing economies so they may have access to improved international financing and sustainable debt management. He shared his intention to seek greater ambition and unity within the G7 to this end.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended President Akufo-Addo for Ghana’s efforts to promote democracy and gender equality, and also shared his concern about backsliding around the world on human rights.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to continue working together to strengthen the Canada-Ghana relationship and advance shared values, including democracy, peace, and security.