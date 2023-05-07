Hospital Bed Company Announces Hill Rom P3200 Versacare Bed Best Used Refurbished Bed Model for 2023
Finding the right used-refurbished hospital bed for home use, long term care, nursing schools and SIM labs. The Hill Rom P3200 hospital bed was chosen to be the best used refurbished bed for 2023.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to choosing a used refurbished or reconditioned hospital bed there are many choices to look at. There are many manufacturers who product hospital beds including Stryker, Hill Rom, Linet, Invacare, Drive, Joerns and more. With so many new and used-refurbished hospital bed choices it can be hard to find the right bed for your needs. With this in mind GMG Medical Equipment in San Diego has created a list of best selling new and used full electric medical bed options and puts each bed model in a new and used refurbished category. For 2023 GMG Medical Equipment nominated the Hill Rom P3200 Versacare bed as the number one best hospital bed model in the used and refurbished bed category.
The Hill Rom P3200 Versacare bed was one of Hill Rom's most popular hospital bed models ever produced. This bed model included a lower bed deck surface making it popular for home care, long term care and hospitals dealing with patients in wheelchairs and pediatrics. The Hill Rom Versacare bed also was one of the few bed models made that could come with a foam or built in air mattress system. This feature of having both foam and air mattress options allowed the hospital bed to standardize the equipment being used in hospitals. Being trained on the Versacare bed would allow nurses in "med-surge" and ICU or acute care areas have one bed system to learn and thus make it easier to train staff. This also makes it an ideal medical bed for nursing schools, SIM labs and colleges training nursing staff.
The features of the Hill Rom Versacare bed also make it a top choice since the bed itself included a full set of nurse controls on the side of each upper rail. The ability for a nurse to access these features while along the side of the bed was a great benefit for patient care. The Hill Rom Versacare also was the first hospital bed to put head and foot options and bed up and down features on a side pedal. This side pedal allows caregivers to operate the bed with their feet while freeing up their hands for working with patients. Perhaps the most important feature with the Versacare bed was its reliability and durability. The bed was known in the medical equipment industry as one of the most durable and reliable bed models ever built. Knowing what beds are reliable and require the least amount of service calls is always an important factor when evaluating a bed for best bed model.
The Hill Rom Versacare bed had many different mattress systems for both foam and air. There was a standard foam mattress and also a thicker Temper Pedic foam mattress option that was later made available. For air mattress systems the Versacare bed had a basic air mattress system initially and then later added an air mattress called the P500 air mattress system. The P500 air mattress added a feature called "low air loss" which ran a layer of air over the surface of the mattress to keep the patient in bed dry and reduce the risk of getting bed sores and pressure wounds. The Hill Rom P500 mattress system was also sold separately and added to other bed models however it got the most use when added into the Hill Rom P3200 Versacare bed model.
GMG Medical Equipment based out of San Diego California and Richmond Virginia sells a wide variety of new and used-refurbished hospital bed models including 5 other Hill Rom, 4 Stryker and many other bed brands. As a way to make it easier for consumers to find the best bed models for thier needs they assemble lists of medical bed models, air mattress systems and other equipment to help make the search for a bed easier. The selection of "best bed model for 2023" takes into consideration the price of the bed, the durability and reliability and the ability to get parts and service for ongoing and extended use.
These features also make the Hill Rom P3200 bed one of the most popular exported hospital bed models exported to Mexico, South America and Africa.
Hill Rom P3200 Versacare Bed with an air mattress system