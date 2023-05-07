Standard Oil Trust Stock Certificate signed by John D. Rockefeller Collect U. S. Savings Bonds Scripophily.com is the Gift of History

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com, the world's number one buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates, is proud to announce the addition of new certificates to its website. The new certificates include a variety of stocks and bonds from companies around the world, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, and Asia. These certificates represent a variety of industries, including banking, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

Scripophily.com has been in the business of buying and selling collectible stock and bond certificates for over 30 years and the RM Smythe Old Company Research Service https://www.rmsmythe.com has been operational since 1880.

The company has a large selection of certificates from the 19th and 20th centuries, including rare and hard-to-find certificates. The new certificates are available for purchase on the company's website (https://www.scripophily.com), and customers can also contact the company for more information.

Scripophily.com is committed to providing customers with the highest quality certificates and the best customer service. The company is constantly adding new certificates to its website, and customers can expect to find a wide selection of certificates from around the world.

Scripophily.com, a leading online dealer of antique stocks and bonds, is offering collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history. The company specializes in rare and unique stock certificates, bonds, and other financial documents, dating back as far as the 1700’s.

Scripophily, the study and collection of stocks and bonds, has become increasingly popular in recent years, and Scripophily.com is at the forefront of this growing trend. The company offers a vast selection of rare and historical documents from around the world, including railroad bonds, mining stocks, dot com’s, banks, and even autographed certificates from famous business leaders.

For those interested in selling their own antique stocks and bonds, Scripophily.net is a buyer of unique certificates and autographs. The company will evaluate and appraise your documents, and then make an offer to buy them if we feel there is a market to sell them.

"We're passionate about the history and value of these rare financial documents, and we want to share that passion with our customers," said Bob Kerstein, Founder of Scripophily.com. "We believe that scripophily is not just a hobby, but a wonderful opportunity that can provide both educational and historical benefits."

Bob Kerstein is the founder and CEO of Scripophily.com, the world's largest buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Financial Planner. Bob Kerstein has become a leading expert in the field of collectible stock and bond certificates.

He regularly speaks at conferences and seminars and provides educational materials to help people understand the market and make informed decisions. Bob Kerstein is also an advocate for the preservation of vintage stock and bond certificates. He works with museums, libraries, and collectors to ensure that the certificates are properly documented, preserved, and protected. Bob Kerstein is a passionate and inspirational leader in the world of collectible stock and bond certificates. He is dedicated to providing the best resources and services to his customers and helping to preserve the history and value of these unique collectibles.

