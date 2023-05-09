Optilogic Cosmic Frog Network Optimization Runs 40% Faster than Competitor Solutions
Supply Chain Network Design Method Intelligent Greenfield Analysis Runs 80% Faster in Cosmic Frog
Optilogic's platform is simply the best choice for network design. It's the fastest, most powerful solution on the market.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain network design software innovator Optilogic today announced the superiority of its Cosmic Frog supply chain design platform in performance tests compared to competitive solutions. Network design models run in Cosmic Frog saved 40% in run time in aggregate. Intelligent Greenfield analysis also outperformed competitors by an average of 80%, and “Lightning Mode,” a new capability in the newest version of Cosmic Frog slashes model run time by an astonishing 95%.
— Don Hicks, Optilogic CEO
Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design solution that offers optimization, simulation, and risk analysis across an end-to-end supply chain in a single platform, equipping businesses to make more informed decisions beyond just cost.
Across all model test runs, Cosmic Frog saved 40% in run time in aggregate, compared to competitor systems. Not only do Cosmic Frog network optimization models run faster, but they also provide more output data. All Cosmic Frog network optimization runs include risk ratings and cost-to-serve yet still outperform competitor solutions in model run times.
The newest version of Cosmic Frog will include “Lightning Mode”, a new way to use optimization solver technology by leveraging AI approaches to reduce the solution space. This allows the solver to find optimal or near optimal very quickly, then proving it out using full solver runs on the entire solution space.
In Lightning Mode, Cosmic Frog was faster than competitors in 100% of test runs and reduced run time an average of 95% compared to competitors.
For 70% of greenfield analysis models, Cosmic Frog Intelligent Greenfield outperformed competitor model run times by an average of 80%.
“Optilogic's platform is simply the best choice for network design. It's the fastest, most powerful solution on the market,” said Don Hicks, CEO of Optilogic. “The power of hyperscaling and faster solves than ever before means companies can pinpoint their exact design strategy considering hundreds of scenarios.”
One hundred percent SaaS-based, Cosmic Frog is accessible from anywhere, simplifies collaboration, and uses hyperscaling technology to allow hundreds of models and scenarios to run in parallel on enterprise-scale computing resources. Optilogic’s partnership with Gurobi, the fastest mathematical optimization solver on the market, enables models to run even faster.
Optilogic algorithms are superior to competitors’ because they are tuned using the latest technology to solve supply chain problems better, so they run faster and with richer outputs.
Anyone can create a free Cosmic Frog account in minutes. Choose from an array of model templates using test data or build your own model using our helpful videos.
