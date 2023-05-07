Lomita Air Conditioning & Heating Expands Services

Submit Release
LOMITA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Air Conditioning Systems is expanding its services into plumbing repairs for all their new customers and existing. With a high demand in the market, the company has decided to move forward. This is a major move for the company to expand there services in Lomita and all surrounding areas.

Aside of expanding there Air Conditioning services, now they can offer plumbing to keep there customers happy. The company under stands customer services and helping there customer with 24 hour customer support, now adding this new plumbing will create more jobs and expand the company into the next generation.

As a trusted company like California Air Conditioning Systems not only will they offer more but they will take on addition work. There team of service technicians and installers will be taking more work. Back behind the company with more than 35 years, we see the company going strong.

The company offer competitive pricing on all there services and making it affordable for everyone.

Call us today 310-530-0504 to schedule your Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing needs today!

California Air Conditioning Systems
25217 Narbonne Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717
www.californiaAC.com

Harry Irvine
California Air Conditioning Systems
+1 310-530-0504
