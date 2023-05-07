Learn How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas from Coffee Shop Startup Experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Learn how to start a coffee shop in Texas from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped open over a dozen independent coffee shops in Texas, recently updated its online coffee shop startup guide with more tips and success stories for The Lone Star State.

Ready to learn how to open a coffee shop in Texas? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Lone Star State from coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Through its 7 Steps to Coffee Shop Success program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over a dozen Texas entrepreneurs how to open their own independent coffee shops. Nationwide, over 300 shops have opened through the 7 Steps program.

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team is launching an updated series of guides, beginning with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas."

"Texas is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Texas ranks 28th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,193 residents. That leaves many Texans without a local coffee shop, especially in the smaller cities and towns."

The 7 Steps program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

Sydni M. Smith had zero coffee experience she conceived the idea for Neon Bean Coffee in Cedar Springs, Texas, in 2022.

A former flight paramedic and medical recruiter for the Texas Army National Guard, she left a 10-year military career to pursue her dream of opening Neon Bean.

"There were no drive-thru coffee options on my daily 48-minute commute between Bastrop and Austin," she recalled. "This sore point became an inspiration."

After discovering Crimson Cup through an Internet search on how to start a coffee shop, she worked with the company's startup consultants to create Neon Bean.

"Without Heather Syx and Steve Bayless to guide and mentor me, there would be no Neon Bean," Smith said. "Or maybe there would be, but it would have been a hot mess compared to what this team has enabled us to do."

"Crimson Cup consulting has been worth its weight in gold!" she added. "I am amazed that I have a shop that can run so smoothly and professionally, given that I have no entrepreneurial or barista experience!"

To hear about Ubert's coffee shop startup book in his own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

